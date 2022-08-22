Vale-Gás completes payments this Monday: who still receives?

This Monday (16), the payments of the gas voucher come to an end, contemplating the beneficiaries with the final NIS 0

On August 9, Caixa Econômica Federal began to transfer the gas voucher in the amount of R$ 110.00 to approximately 5.6 million families. Thus, this Monday (16), payments come to an end, contemplating beneficiaries with the final Social Registration Number (NIS) 0.

With the Proposed Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) of Bondades, which increased social benefits, the value of the gas voucher was doubled, reaching 100% of the average value of a 13 kg cylinder in the installments of August, October and December. However, in 2023, the benefit will once again be half the average price of the cylinder.

To calculate the gas voucher, Caixa uses as a reference the surveys carried out by the National Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels Agency (ANP), which until the 10th working day of each month publishes the average price of the six previous months of the gas cylinder. liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) of 13kg. Thus, each month the value may change.

The gas voucher in January was paid in the amount of R$ 52.00, in April R$ 51.00 and in June R$ 53.00. When 50% of the average price of the cylinder was transferred. This year, the February installment has been brought forward to January.

How to check the gas voucher?

To check the amount you will receive from the gas voucher, the beneficiary can call the Caixa 111 Customer Service or the Ministry of Citizenship on the number 121, or consult through the Caixa Tem app (available for Android and iOS).

How is the gas voucher paid?

To use the gas voucher, beneficiaries can use the same card and password used to withdraw Auxílio Brasil.

In addition to being possible to move through Caixa Tem’s digital social savings. Withdrawals can also be made at lottery outlets, Caixa Aqui correspondents and self-service terminals.

Image: renata colella / shutterstock.com