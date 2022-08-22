“Valued at R$ 77 million”; City Group prepares offer and Braz can ‘eat dust’ for Flamengo’s dream in the ball market

Flamengo is going through a spectacular moment in the season. That’s because, the team led by Dorival Júnior plays in the semifinals of two competitions (Copa do Brasil and Libertadores), in addition, it is in 2nd place in the Brasileirão, with a very important game against Palmeiras this Sunday (21), to paste in the lead. .

However, despite the beautiful season, another subject drew attention this Sunday: the ball market. According to ‘Torcedores’, the City Group, the largest conglomerate of clubs in world football, is interested in signing Agustín Rossi. A target for Fla, the 26-year-old goalkeeper belongs to Boca Juniors, from Argentina.

TRADING IN PROGRESS

Also according to the portal, representatives of the investment fund in South America made an initial survey for Rossi, without presenting figures. The group’s idea is to initially put him to play for Girona, in Spain, in order to raise his international profile. It weighs in favor of the archer the fact that he has a community passport because he is Italian-Argentine.

Via: FlaTV

Finally, it is worth mentioning that Mais Querido continues to monitor the ball market with the aim of strengthening the squad with the arrival of a goalkeeper for 2023. The Argentine has been on the Rubro-Negro radar since March, when the vice president of football, Marcos Braz, and the executive director, Bruno Spindel, were unable to bring Agustín Marchesín, also Argentine, from Porto.