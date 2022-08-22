Vampeta questions Flamengo’s preparation to face Palmeiras

Credit: Reproduction

The confrontation between Palmeiras and Flamengo ended in a 1-1 draw and the commentator and former player Vampeta spoke about the duel and, mainly, about the preparation for the confrontation, in view of an advantage of Dorival Júnior in relation to the coach Abel Ferreira.

“Dorival already knows which Palmeiras was going to the field and Abel didn’t know which Flamengo was going to the field. Dorival knew that Palmeiras was going with the starting lineup completely, that’s why he trained both ways”, revealed Vampeta.

Milton Neves criticizes Dorival Júnior

Despite having drawn with the current leader of the competition, Flamengo de Dorival Júnior was criticized by commentator Milton Neves. The professional admitted that he would like to see Flamengo start against Palmeiras, something that did not happen.

“Dorival Júnior made, in my view, his first big mistake on his return to Fla. He entered this capital game with RESERVATIONS aiming for the semifinal of the Copa do Brasil, which will only take place on Wednesday. With all due respect to the coach, but that doesn’t exist! It was to have entered with the titleholders, thrashed and packed even more for the duel against São Paulo. Yes, I think Fla would have thrashed Palmeiras today with the holders. If you’ve almost won with the reserves… Meanwhile, Palmeiras follows in theirs, with the Brasileirão cup under their arm. And definitely no one will take her out of there this season,” he stated.

The commentator also guarantees that Palmeiras already has the title on its way, even with the draw in front of their fans against the powerful Flamengo of Dorival Júnior.

“Frankly, as I wrote here in the morning, I didn’t consider today’s great duel, between Palmeiras and Flamengo, as an “early final” of the Brazilian Championship. After all, the championship is already decided, folks.

And little would change if the difference between Verdão dropped to “only” six points”, he concluded.