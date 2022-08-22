Van falls on Washington Luís Highway; 13 people were injured | Rio de Janeiro

A van overturned on the Washington Luís Highway at the end of the morning of this Monday (22). Thirteen people were injured and taken to Hospital Adão Pereira Nunes, in Duque de Caxias, in Baixada Fluminense.

Samu agents say that the van driver, who only had a hand injury, said she suddenly heard a loud noise. Later, she noticed that one of the rear tires had burst, causing the vehicle to tip over onto the right side of the road.

The woman also said that she managed to open the driver’s door and managed to get out. Passengers left the vehicle at the same location.

According to the city hall, all had minor injuries. The most serious case was the passenger Gutemberg Geraldely, who had to undergo a suture in the face, but has since been released.

“Everyone was sleeping and, out of nowhere, the tire blew out and the steering wheel broke. And the van crawled out, breaking the glass. Our fear was that there was a truck or bus behind and that it had caught us. , then everyone helped each other and left. Then the firefighters arrived”, stated Gutemberg.

1 of 2 Van falls on Washington Luís Highway — Photo: Reproduction / TV Globo Van falls on Washington Luís Highway — Photo: Reproduction / TV Globo

Oil was spilled on the asphalt and the front of the vehicle was almost completely destroyed.

The van was on the route Piabetá – Centro. A lane of the road was closed in the direction of Rio de Janeiro, causing traffic jams. The track was cleared at 7 am.

The case was registered at the 59th DP (Duque de Caxias). The van was fined for having too many passengers and because the driver had expired toxicological tests. She can answer for bodily harm.