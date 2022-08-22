Veiga scores a beautiful goal, and Palmeiras draws with Flamengo’s ‘mistão’ in the ‘final’ at Allianz Parque

Result keeps Palmeiras at the top of the competition; Fluminense is the vice-leader

In the ‘final’ of the Brazilian Championship this Sunday (21), palm trees and Flamengo tied 1-1, for the 23rd round of the competition. More than 40 thousand people visited Allianz Parque, with an income of R$ 4.2 million. Victor Hugo and Raphael Veiga scored the goals, one at a time. With the tie, Verdão is eight points ahead in the leaderboard. O Fluminense is the new deputy leader.

With a team full of reserves, Flamengo closed in the defense field and tried to ‘skewers’ the attack field. João Gomes and Thiago Maia prevented Palmeiras from creating, especially in the middle. With that, the owners of the house tried to invest mainly on the right with Scarpa.

But, even closed in defense, Flamengo was the one that scared the most. The Cariocas arrived with João Gomes in a kick from outside the area and in a header by Lázaro. Both moves were easily saved by Weverton.

Palmeiras threatened Santos with a weak shot by Veiga and an individual shot by Scarpa, in which the finalization came out weak and without great danger.

With the game truncated, and Verdão without much intensity, Flamengo took the opportunity to take the lead. In the 28th minute, Ayrton Lucas made a beautiful individual shot on the left and crossed. Victor Hugo went up alone and tested with no chance for Weverton.

The Cariocas could have expanded soon in sequence with Pablo, who missed an incredible chance in the small area. At 38, Palmeiras created the best chance. In a shot by Zé Rafael, the ball deflected in the marking and almost died at the bottom of Santos’ nets.

At the end of the first half, it became clear that Palmeiras needed more speed and that Raphael Veiga and Dudu needed to get into the game. Flamengo, with the advantage on the scoreboard, was competing a lot, especially without the ball, making life difficult for the home team.

In the second half, the match was ready for Flamengo’s counterattacks. But, better on the field, Palmeiras showed more speed and began to surround the rival area with more danger. Dudu and Scarpa brought danger to Santos. On the other side, Lázaro received a beautiful ball, left Gómez on the ground, but stopped in Weverton, face to face.

Then, Ayrton Lucas, in an individual bid, forced Weverton to make another intervention. Palmeiras even tied the match with Veiga, but the goal was disallowed by the midfielder’s clear offside after Dudu’s pass.

The improvement in Verdão paid off. In a bid between Dudu and Veiga, the midfielder received at the entrance of the area and hit a left-handed club, in the low right corner of Santos, with no chance for the goalkeeper.

Dorival saw that he needed to breathe new life into Flamengo and sent Pedro and Everton Ribeiro to the field. In addition, the coach launched the best he had and put Gabriel Barbosa, Vidal and Arrascaeta, getting the practically ideal team in the final stretch of the match in São Paulo.

The final minutes were alternating between the two teams, with Flamengo in possession of the ball, and Palmeiras trying to counterattack. However, neither team managed to score. With that, 1 to 1 was on the scoreboard, and Verdão continues with a good lead in the lead.

Championship status

Palmeiras continues to lead the competition with 49 points. Flamengo is in third place with 40 points.

It went well: Ayrton Lucas

The Flamengo left-back had a great performance, especially in the first half. It was the athlete’s bid for Flamengo’s goal, scored by Victor Hugo.

Sorry: Marino

Scheduled to play on top of Piquerez’s mistake, Marinho managed to create little effectively. The striker made some bad decisions, delaying counterattacks and failing in passes. It hasn’t been a great afternoon.

Upcoming appointments

Palmeiras will take to the field against Fluminense, next Saturday (27), at Estádio do Maracanã, at 7pm. Flamengo will visit São Paulo on the 24th, Wednesday, at 9:30 pm, for the first leg of the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil.

Technical sheet: Palmeiras 1 x 1 Flamengo

palm trees: Weverton; Marcos Rocha (Mayke), Gómez, Murilo, Piquerez; Danilo (Gabriel Menino), Zé Rafael, Raphael Veiga (Tabata), Gustavo Scarpa; Dudu (Wesley), Rony (Lopez). Coach: Abel Ferreira.

Flamengo: Saints; Matheuzinho, David Luiz, Pablo, Ayrton Lucas; João Gomes (Vidal), Thiago Maia, Victor Hugo (Everton Ribeiro), Lázaro (Arrascaeta); Marinho (Pedro), Everton Cebolinha (Gabriel). Coach: Dorival Junior.