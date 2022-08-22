Vetoed on the networks, Daniel Silveira uses his wife’s profile to attack Alexandre de Moraes





The Bolsonaro deputy Daniel Silveira (PTB-RJ), candidate for the Senate in this year’s elections, used the social networks of his wife, candidate for federal deputy Paola Silveira (PTB-RJ), to attack Alexandre de MoraesMinister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) and current president of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE).

The measure was a way for the parliamentarian to circumvent the restrictions imposed against him, such as the ban on the use of social networks.

In the video, the bolsonarista appears campaigning on the streets, taking pictures with popular people, and criticizing what he called “censorship” against him.

“A federal congressman can never be censored”, he says. “I ‘shit and walk’ with the measures taken by Alexandre de Moraes because they are measures that do not exist within the law. I am here precisely to dispute, I have the law on my side. I will appeal until the end and I’m sure we will win because the good always conquers evil”.

Alexandre de Moraes was responsible for asking for the arrest of Daniel Silveira after threats against the Court and its ministers made by the parliamentarian on the internet.

The deputy was granted a pardon by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and left prison. His candidacy, however, is still at risk of being barred, since the TSE will still discuss the limits of the presidential pardon that benefited him.