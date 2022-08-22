VIDEO: São Paulo and Santos fans clash on Campinas avenue | football

Supporters of São Paulo and Santos clashed on Avenida John Boyd Dunlop in Campinas (SP), this Sunday afternoon (21). According to the Guard, about 50 people were involved in the generalized fight that ended with 16 detainees until the last update of this report.
The confrontation took place in the region of the Satélite Íris neighborhood and images recorded at the scene show that at least one person needed to be attended by the rescue team of the Fire Department.
Her health status was not confirmed, but the Guard pointed out that she had serious injuries and was taken to PUC-Campinas Hospital for care. A second person attacked during the fight, according to EPTV, an affiliate of TV Globo, would have been rescued by other fans at the scene.
The two teams face each other for the 23rd round of the Brazilian Championship in Vila Belmiro, starting at 19h. After the confrontation, firecrackers and pieces of wood were thrown around the place. See traffic situation.
The attendant of a gas station located in the region told EPTV that, around 12:30 pm, three buses with Santos fans stopped near the establishment. After the group got out of the vehicle on the avenue, São Paulo fans were already approaching from another direction and the fight lasted 20 minutes.
The confrontation only came to an end after the arrival of the Guard and Military Police. The case must be registered by the 2nd Sectional Precinct, in Jardim Londres.
