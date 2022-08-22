virus shows no chance of increased transmissibility

posted on 08/21/2022 06:00



(credit: iStock/Illustrative image)

On 6 May, England confirmed the first case of the current monkeypox outbreak. The patient was a man who had visited Nigeria, where the infection is endemic. After three months, there are already 32,000 records in 92 countries – in Brazil, 2,800, according to the Ministry of Health.

Despite the advance in incidence, experts say, in light of the scientific knowledge we have about the MPXV virus, that the world is far from reliving the nightmare of covid-19. With the known forms of transmission, the important thing – they emphasize – is to take protective measures, such as avoiding close contact (skin to skin) with sick people or people suspected of having the disease.

Although the number of cases of the disease is increasing, nothing indicates that, genetically, there were significant changes in the virus in order to become more transmissible, explains infectologist Júlio Croda, a specialist at the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz) and a professor at the Federal University of Mato Grosso. Grosso do Sul (UFMS) and the Yale School of Public Health, USA. “Genetically, it is a more stable, DNA virus. It does not seem to have undergone major mutations, especially in terms of transmissibility”, says Croda, who is also president of the Brazilian Society of Tropical Medicine (SBMT).

A recent study, published in the journal Nature Medicine by researchers from Portugal, identified an acceleration in MPXV mutations greater than expected. The authors, who compared samples from the current outbreak to those from 2018-2019 infections in Nigeria, found that the microorganism changed 40-fold over the period. According to Richard Neher, a physicist and biologist at the University of Basel in Switzerland, a virus in the pox family (a group made up of those that cause blisters on the skin) tends to vary once a year.

However, the scientist, who developed a computer model for tracking monkeypox mutations, notes that these variations are of no clinical and epidemiological importance. “The vast majority of them are probably inconsequential or deleterious to the virus, and we have no evidence of viral adaptation.” Deleterious mutations are those that, instead of giving an advantage to the microorganism, have actions that are unfavorable to it. According to Neher, the most obvious importance of the genetic changes is that they will help “distinguish different groups in the outbreak and understand how the virus spreads”.

restrictions

Marcelo Nascimento Burattini, professor of infectious and parasitic diseases at the Federal University of São Paulo (Unifesp), recalls that every time there is an outbreak, there is an opportunity for mutations. For the specialist in infectology and tropical medicine, however, this does not seem to have been the case with MPXV. Burattini believes that, possibly, it was not the virus that changed, but people’s behavior.

“We are at the end of a Sars-CoV-2 pandemic, with travel restrictions lifted, two and a half years after world borders closed. Late last year, there was a huge increase in travel, with people exposing much more”, he says.

MPXV is not, like Sars-CoV-2 or influenza, a respiratory virus. This already significantly reduces the transmission potential, says Burattini. Although some experts have suggested that the microorganism may be spread by droplets of nasal secretions or airborne particles, a recent study published in the journal The Lancet by Spanish scientists showed that this is probably an unviable path.

The team analyzed samples from the anal and oropharyngeal lesions of 200 infected people living in Madrid and Barcelona until mid-July. All participants had skin manifestations, and in 78% of them, the wounds were in the anogenital region and, in 43%, in the oral area and around the mouth. Analysis of the swabs showed that the virus DNA was concentrated not in the throat, as would be expected from a respiratory microorganism.

Instead, the highest viral load was detected in the anus and genitalia. “These data are relevant, as they support the hypothesis that the direct contact route is the most important and frequent transmission route in the current outbreak, with the air route probably being the least effective”, says Pablo Fernández, a specialist in tropical medicine at the Autonomous University of Madrid. and spokesperson for the Spanish Academy of Dermatology and Venereology.

This, however, does not mean that the disease is sexually transmitted. Nor is the fact that more than 95% of those infected in the current outbreak have been characterized as men who have sex with men. Regardless of biological sex or sexual orientation, anyone is likely to be infected if they have close contact — including, but not limited to, sexual contact — with a patient with MPXV.

“The eruptions can be found on the genitals and in the mouth, probably contributing to transmission during sexual contact or mouth-to-skin contact”, emphasizes infectious disease physician Helena Brígido, a professor at the Federal University of Pará (UFPA).

“It is important not to stigmatize people at higher risk or any individual with a clinical picture of monkeypox, as this jeopardizes the search for diagnosis and treatment of the disease.” Infectologist Marcelo Nascimento Burattini, from Unifesp, recalls that wearing unwashed clothes and cups that were used by infected people, for example, can be enough to transmit the virus.

Semen

Many people may wonder why, then, most cases are concentrated, for now, in the population of men who have sex with men. According to experts, this is not a risk group, but a risky behavior. “The characterization of patients, so far, shows a population of men, young adults, with good financial situation, who travel a lot and make close contact with a large number of people, frequenting environments conducive to dissemination”, highlights Burattini.

Some studies suggest that the disease can also be transmitted through semen and vaginal fluids — but not only through this medium. Studies carried out in Spain, Germany and Italy have detected pathogen DNA in seminal samples from some patients up to 19 days after infection, but this does not necessarily mean contagion via this route. The genetic material of other viruses, such as Zika, for example, has already been found in this same type of secretion and there is no evidence that it is sexually transmitted.

Vaccination must be restricted



credit: Marcelo Camargo/Agência Brasil

The president of the Brazilian Society of Tropical Medicine (SBMT), Júlio Croda, emphasizes that, if transmission also occurs through semen and vaginal fluid, this will not change the epidemiological impact of the disease, since it is already known that the main route of transmission is the close contact, regardless of penetration. “People need to understand that being gay doesn’t mean someone will have monkeypox. Anyone who exposes themselves to close contact, including pregnant women and children, is at risk,” he says.

For prevention, the best strategy is to avoid this type of contact with people who may have the disease, experts say. Even though there are apparently no lesions, a recent study by researchers at the Bichat-Claude Bernard Hospital in Paris found the virus in anal samples from asymptomatic individuals. The number of participants was small — 200 people, 13 of whom tested positive even without symptoms.

The authors highlighted that vaccinating those who engage in risky behaviors, and not just those who have been exposed to the virus, can stop the transmission of the disease. The World Health Organization (WHO) does not recommend mass vaccination, due to the characteristics of transmissibility. For now, immunization is indicated for risk groups, such as health professionals and laboratory workers.

The recent post-exposure vaccine is also effective in reducing the likelihood of developing the disease, as well as the severity of symptoms. However, scientists believe there is no need to extend the indication to the general population. (DUST)

lower severity



credit: personal archive

Anyone can be infected. It is a viral disease, which is spread through close contact: this means being in physical contact with someone who has the disease or anything they have touched for an extended period if there is an active injury. For example, if you are doing laundry for someone who has the disease, you may be exposed. If you think you’ve been exposed to the virus, it’s important to let your doctor know, get tested and possibly vaccinated as soon as possible. The vaccine, when given within four days of exposure, has the best chance of preventing illness, but vaccination up to two weeks later can also reduce the severity of symptoms.

Felicia Nutter, assistant professor at Cummings College of Veterinary Medicine (USA), specialist in zoonoses and infectious disease ecology