Vitamin personalization platform raises BRL 3.5 million

The first bet on entrepreneurship is not always the one that will succeed. The trajectory of Juliana Duarte, 38, from São Paulo, exemplifies this well. Before founding SetYou, a platform for personalizing vitamins, minerals, herbal medicines and supplements that recently received an investment of BRL 3.5 million, she had other experiences. In addition, she had to learn to deal with the famous imposter syndrome.

Graduated in administration and with an MBA from the Booth School of Business at the University of Chicago, she worked in mergers and acquisitions processes in large banks, such as Credit Suisse and HSBC, and later had the opportunity to receive support from Rocket Internet, a German fund that invests in in people to make them entrepreneurs and execute business ideas that work in other countries. Thus, she founded Tricae, a children’s articles website that reached a turnover of R$ 200 million.

“I was 28 years old, I was co-CEO of a business that was making millions and I still found myself thinking: ‘Do I deserve to be here?’, ‘Do I know what I’m doing?'”, he recalls. At the time, she didn’t know that she was dealing with imposter syndrome, a condition common to many women that makes them doubt their own competence and causes a lot of self-doubt and a sense of inadequacy.

The business ended up going through a merger, Juliana helped with the entire integration but decided to leave the company, as she started to have a more corporate and non-entrepreneurial role, which was what she wanted. It was then that she decided to take advantage of this experience and launch a brand of children’s shoes. “The first factory broke and in the second we had another problem. We got it right only on the third attempt. However, after getting pregnant and having my daughter, I saw that it still wasn’t what I wanted to do”, says Juliana.

Customer research and focus

In a change of route, the entrepreneur decided to create, alongside Murillo Vianna, healthcare SetYou. “We were delighted with the health area for being able to pass on more information to people about prevention and, in fact, empower the patient. We researched the market in Brazil and the world and started with the personalization of vitamins and supplements”, he says.

The company started its trajectory in September 2020, during the covid pandemic, a period when the search for supplementation to improve immunity was high. The supplement sector was one of the fastest growing during the pandemic: data from Euromonitor indicate that the world market for vitamins and dietary supplements represents almost US$ 110 billion.

More than 80,000 users and approximately 4,000 customers have passed through SetYou. With the investment, the goal is to double the number of employees in the next six months, in addition to increasing revenue by up to seven times, compared to 2021. By the end of 2022, the forecast is to earn BRL 8 million, in addition to to hook over 10,000 new consumers.

Artificial intelligence help

To meet this demand, the startup relies on the help of artificial intelligence. In an automated query, the user answers quick and objective questions via chatbot. The test includes questions about eating habits, exercise, and health and medication complications.

The platform captures this data and recommends a personalized supplementation according to what the body needs at that moment. There are more than 60 ingredients, 200 criteria and thousands of formulas created by a multidisciplinary health team.

Juliana and her partner, Murillo Vianna Image: Disclosure

The company has, for example, professionals such as pharmacists, nutritionists and endocrine specialists, as well as a group of seven doctors – all angel investors in the business. Recently, the company also closed a partnership with Pague-Menos. The idea is for SetYou to be a prescription tool in the network’s pharmaceutical offices.

According to Juliana, building a successful business starts with a few pillars. The first is to have your feet on the ground and take one step at a time, without running over the processes in the thirst for growth. In this way, it becomes simpler to plan the company’s path in the short, medium and long term.

“The first thing we did was to develop a prototype of the service with only the resources necessary to validate the idea and, with customer feedback, make adjustments and improve it. Only then did we go after angel investment to, then yes, build the company in a more structured way”, he explains.

In SetYou’s first month, 2,000 people tested the platform, including doctors and interested customers. According to her, in order to talk to investors, in addition to numbers, it is crucial to make a good story related to the company and be very clear about where you want to go.

But the entrepreneur emphasizes that it was not an easy path.

“We struggled a lot and had to learn to hear ‘no’ without getting discouraged”, he says. In this sense, resilience is key. “You will hear a lot of ‘no’ along the way and that is difficult. The secret is not to take the negative personally, or think that it means that the company is not good. It just wasn’t meant to be that investor”, he says.

She even emphasizes the importance of seeking funds and angel investors that have to do with the business and can help structure the company. “For example, we didn’t have a health background and we knew it was important. That’s why we looked for doctors who were investors,” she says.

About the imposter syndrome, Juliana says that it still appears. But today, she knows how to deal with it. “I dodged that voice with a lot of work and achieving results. When it appears, I send it away and tell myself that I can do it”, she adds.