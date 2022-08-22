Vtor Pereira explains the option for an alternative team in the defeat of Corinthians in the Brazilian

Corinthians coach Vítor Pereira explained the reason that made him send a very modified team to the field in the defeat to Fortaleza, this Sunday, for the 23rd round of the Brazilian Championship. With the result, Timão moved away from the leader and dropped to fourth place.

According to the Portuguese commander, the changes in the team were motivated by two reasons: the athletes’ wear and the sequence of games. Next Wednesday, Corinthians returns to the field for the semi-final of the Copa do Brasil, against Fluminense, at Maracanã.

“We have to look at this game knowing that today we are going to travel, we are going to arrive in São Paulo at dawn, we are going to stay a day and then we are going to make another trip. So, in four days, there were three trips, two of them lasting three and a half hours. The next opponent, Fluminense, will have one more day of rest than us. Today, in fact, we had to prioritize and think to be fresh and ready to play in the tie. We had to rest several players and manage others in order to be able to compete”, said the coach at a press conference at Arena Castelão, in Fortaleza.

Timão entered the field this Sunday with an alternative team, with only Cássio, Fausto Vera and Róger Guedes among the holders – in relation to the team’s last confrontation, against Atlético Goianiense, at Neo Química Arena. Thus, Vítor Pereira continued justifying his choice.

“We have no arguments to take out one team, continue with another and continue to win. We really have a good team, if all the players were available, I believe we would have more arguments, I have no doubts. But now we can’t. We want to win the Cup, we want to win the Brasileirão, we want to win everything. We have to look at reality, we have to look at the other teams as well”, explained the Portuguese.

See more at: Vtor Pereira, Corinthians x Fortaleza, Campeonato Brasileiro and Escalao do Corinthians.