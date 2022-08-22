Vtor Pereira regrets Corinthians defeat and criticizes lawn and refereeing in Fortaleza

In the defeat of Corinthians to Fortaleza this Sunday, for the 23rd round of the Brazilian Championship, three points were crucial for the Parque São Jorge club to leave without a victory in Vítor Pereira’s view: the poor condition of the lawn, the lack of team chemistry and the lack of arbitration criteria.

For the coach, the Arena Castelão terrain, stage of the confrontation, did not favor the style of play that he expects his team to practice. Another point also pointed out by the Portuguese was the lack of integration between the players who started among the starting 11.

“We played a game with a lot of new people, with a lot of people who only had a training connection, so they never played together. And in my opinion, we played a good game, a consistent game, we needed to finish better on a miserable ground, this lawn is one of the worst, it doesn’t favor technical football“, said Vítor Pereira in a press conference.

“A referee’s criterion that left us a little favored, because the fouls at the entrance of the area were always against us. I don’t like to justify, because the criterion, for me, was not the same for both sides. The unfair result, but that’s football. We fought much better, we competed, we were aggressive, we wanted to win the game even with so many changes. A shame,” he added.

However, the coach did not fail to praise the Fortaleza team, which with the victory over Corinthians, reaches seven games without losing.

“Fortaleza at home is not easy, they are in a good moment. I didn’t see any superiority from Fortaleza, a team that hasn’t played together, so It was a well-played game, technically it wasn’t played well because the field doesn’t allow it. I’m sorry, because I would very much like to have won the game to get closer to the teams at the front, but that’s the reality. We play with what we have”, explained the coach.

Now, Corinthians is preparing to face Fluminense, on Wednesday, for the first leg of the semifinal of the Copa do Brasil. The stage of the match will be the Maracanã.

