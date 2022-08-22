War in Ukraine, no light at the end of the tunnel after six months of conflict

“We have to be prepared because this could take a long time,” says a Ukrainian military doctor, who goes by the nom de guerre Doc, on the frontlines in southern Ukraine.

“There are a lot of tears, a lot of blood. We cry with our hearts”, says this 40-year-old man, who before the war worked as a dental technician.

“The history of several generations is being destroyed”, he laments.

In an underground bunker complex, surrounded by rusty anti-tank obstacles and filled with stray cats and dogs, his colleagues help themselves to spoonfuls of hot soup.

At the head of the table, a man displays a tattoo on his arm that says in English “never give up” [“Nunca desista”].

“Six months of war is not only a big pain for the country, it’s also a small pain for each of us personally,” says Mykola, a 41-year-old soldier, sitting next to him.

The deputy commander of the battalion, Artem, 30, does not hide: “we inform our soldiers that the conflict could last for years”.

Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24 and tried to take the capital Kiev in a rapid offensive.

But the troops faced stiff resistance from Ukrainian forces, which forced them to retreat and focus their efforts on the east of the country and the agricultural south.

Ukraine has been announcing a counteroffensive in the south for a few weeks, however, according to Kiev, it has been delayed due to delays in delivering Western weapons.

On Friday (19), when asked about his hopes regarding the conflict during a visit to Odessa, in the south of the country, the UN Secretary General, António Guterres, closed his eyes and mentioned a “very difficult situation, where the prospects for peace are not evident”.

– “Destroy everything Ukrainian” –

In Mikolaiv, an important regional center that before the offensive had about half a million inhabitants, the war seems to be nothing new.

Some posters in support of the troops were soaked with winter, ripped by spring winds and whitened by the summer heat.

The seams of the sandbags piled up around the barricades are starting to rip and even weeds grow in the holes.

A Russian missile hit the regional government headquarters in the first weeks of the war and killed 37 people. The hole can still be seen and is one of the many scars of this port city, which is the target of consecutive bombings.

Last week, the Petro Mohyla State University of the Black Sea was bombed twice. The main entrance was destroyed, the roof was damaged and the windows were smashed.

With the collapse of the facade, the interior of the classrooms became visible.

“They attack schools, hospitals, the port, the city’s infrastructure,” says the dean, Leonid Klymenko, from one of the classrooms.

“It is clear that they want to completely destroy Ukrainian education, destroy the Ukrainian spirit, destroy everything that is Ukrainian,” adds Klymenko.

– Path to Peace –

The war has now reached its seventh month and there are few signs of progress. In July, both the UN and Turkey negotiated an agreement to allow grain exports from Ukrainian ports to resume, a relief for many countries.

On Friday, Guterres visited the port of Odessa, one of three designated in the agreement to export the grain, to monitor the implementation of the pact.

However, his trip raised growing fears about the situation at Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

Located 200 kilometers northeast of Mikolaiv, Europe’s largest nuclear plant has been occupied by Russian troops since March and has been bombed, raising fears of catastrophe.

“Finding a path to peace in the short term will not be easy, but we must insist, because peace is the most important asset in the world,” Guterres told AFP.