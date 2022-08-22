We tested three Samsung models enabled for the 5G network, which starts operating in Brazil

5G is coming, the new mobile broadband technology has started to operate in Brazil. For now the service is still restricted to some capitals, but the trend is to gain coverage in the coming months.

And to be able to make use of the new network, you will need a phone capable of receiving the signal. We tested three devices from the Samsung Galaxy line, with values ​​ranging from BRL 2,000 to BRL 11,000 and with different features.

All of them have good screens, between 6.5 and 6.8 inches, shoot with great quality and can record videos with excellent quality, in addition to coming with Android 12, adjusted for South Korean brand devices.

The M53 is the most robust version of the South Korean access line. With prices starting from R$ 2 thousand, it is an interesting option for those who want to join 5G and cannot afford a high-end device.

Despite being a more basic model, it has robust hardware, with a 2.4 GHz quota-core processor, a respectable 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, which can be expanded up to 1TB using a Micro SD card.

Its 6.7-inch screen is almost the size of the brand’s top of the line and offers good image quality. Its 5G download rate is up to 2700 Mbps.

With four rear lenses, it still has a 108 MP camera, like the S22 Ultra, but it doesn’t offer a periscope lens, which allows you to expand the optical zoom. But it solves well and is also capable of recording 4K videos.

The A53 is the most sophisticated option in the A line, which is positioned in an intermediate position in the Samsung range. With retail prices starting at R$2,160, it has an eight-core processor, dedicated graphics unit, 6GB of RAM and a maximum internal storage of up to 256GB, but expandable to 1TB (with Micro SD card).

With four rear lenses, the most powerful being 64MP, this phone shoots well and records in 4K resolution, both on the front and rear cameras.

Enabled for 5G, it can make fast downloads and also upload files with great speed. The 5,000 mAh battery guarantees good autonomy, even with the extra effort of the most powerful network.

This is the top of the line from Samsung and is only below (in price) the folding models Z Flip and Fold. With prices starting from R$ 7 thousand, the S22 Ultra is a high-end device.

With a sophisticated finish, S Pen stylus included, it offers a 6.8-inch screen, eight-core 3.0 GHz processor, 12GB of RAM and a maximum storage of 512GB, without expansion (to ensure greater protection from water).

According to the brand, the download speed on 5G can reach an absurd 10,000 Mbps. And its four lenses have a 108 MP option, 8K recording and up to 10x optical zoom, thanks to periscope-type lenses.

