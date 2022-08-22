Wesley Safadão is in good health after surgery

The singer has already returned to the stage after spending a period away

The singer Wesley Safadão still continues his fight for recovery after having undergone a surgical procedure in the last month, with the objective of correcting problems in his spine. Since then, he has undergone frequent physiotherapy sessions and, in conversation with fans, through social networks, he assured that he can already observe positive results.

The problem is in relation to a herniated disc, which was bringing intense pain to the singer. After the diagnosis, the doctors attested to the need for a surgical intervention, which kept him away from the stage for several days.

And for being very agitated in his shows, Wesley Safadão confessed that he can no longer wait for the anxiety to resume all his flexibility on stage. Even if he wants to dance and jump with the fans, the singer stressed that care must be redoubled in this final stretch, so that the treatment is not compromised.

In another part of the conversation with the followers, Safadão vented about the diagnosis. According to him, the complications were much more severe than expected. “I never imagined it would become something serious like it was. I thought it would be a pain, like others I’ve had because of the hernia, but not that it would stop me”, he pointed out.

Wesley Safadão, it is worth saying, commanded this past weekend the Girl Vip Festival, still making limited movements on stage. The event was attended by several music celebrities, such as Belo, Anitta, Zé Felipe and Pedro Sampaio.

Woman slays Wesley Safadão’s death, exposes satanic ritual of magic and puts a devastating end: “Woman with initial M” “Saying goodbye to the children”, Wesley Safadão exposes despair of death and reports preparation before surgery Wesley Safadão, after hospitalization and illness, scandalizes: “I passed my hand, I could not feel my testicles”