What are the rights provided by law for a person over 60?

There are a number of rights provided by law for seniors over 60. Check out, in this article, 5 of these benefits!

There are a number of benefits given to people over 60 years old, however, there are some rights guaranteed by the Elderly Statute that not everyone is aware of. Check out what they are!

Free public transport

This is a benefit for people over 65 years of age, however the rule does not cover all states. Therefore, it will often be necessary to ask the city hall for a card or transport voucher.

half price

Half price is a right guaranteed to seniors over 60 years old in all sporting, artistic and cultural activities. Therefore, all you need to do is present an official ID card with a photo.

Adjustment in health plans

A right guaranteed by law to people over 60 is the impossibility of changing the value of the health plan. That is, responsible companies are prohibited from making changes to the values ​​and benefits in this type of service.

IR exemption

For seniors over 65, there is the possibility of partial or total exemption from Income Tax (IR). The exemption is usually total, with the exception of people with income that exceeds the collection ceiling.

For elderly people with serious illnesses, the total exemption from the IR is granted, regardless of personal income.

IPTU exemption

As for the exemption from the Urban Property and Territorial Tax, the elderly over 65 will need to seek the administration of the municipality, since the total amount of the exemption will vary according to the region.

