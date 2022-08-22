What is needed to file a labor lawsuit?

If the employee feels wronged in a termination of work, he can file a labor action against his employer.

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

How to anticipate the limit increase on the Nubank card?

If the employee feels wronged in a termination of work, he can file a labor action against his employer.

According to the legislation, the employee has two years after being fired or having resigned, to file a lawsuit against the former employer in the Labor Court.

Documents required for a labor action

It is worth noting that it is possible to file a labor lawsuit without needing a lawyer. In this way, the employee must go to the labor forum with an RG, CPF, proof of residence and work card. However, others may be requested as appropriate. For example, the term of termination of the employment contract, time card, paycheck or extract from the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS).

However, if the employee opts for the help of a lawyer, a power of attorney is also required. Through it, the employee empowers the lawyer to file the claim on his behalf.

Evidence documents

In summary, the necessary supporting documents vary according to the nature of the action.

If the employee is complaining that he was affected by a disease related to work activity, it is necessary to present medical reports. If the complaint is about a work accident, it is recommended to present the Work Accident Communication (CAT). In the case of stability of the pregnant woman, it is essential to present the pregnancy test.

Nubank has a new function for paying bills: understand!

If the employee felt persecuted, he can present e-mails that prove the harassment. And, in the case of less salary, the employee can present a time sheet, paychecks and bank statements.

witnesses

To give even more credibility to the action, it is important to have witnesses who can collaborate with the case. Thus, when summoning a witness, it is necessary to know their name, telephone number and address, so that they can be formally summoned.

Therefore, based on these documents and evidence, it is possible to file a labor lawsuit, even if you do not have a work card.

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

Follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks such as Facebook, twitter, Instagram, and Twitch. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.