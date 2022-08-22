What is the different avocado? Take the Perception Test now

The following perception test is quite simple to do, as all you need to do is look closely at the image. Your objective is to find the single avocado that is different from the others. In all, there are 36 fruits designed for you to find just one.

Among all the avocados in the perception test, there is one that differs, however, the difference is very simple and difficult to notice. This means that you need to sharpen your vision to locate the element of surprise.

Where is the different avocado in the perception test?

To take the quiz correctly and test your perception correctly, you need to follow some basic rules. Don’t worry, if it becomes too difficult to find the different fruit, we have some tips to offer. First, check out the rules for doing the challenge:

1 – Do not read the test answer below before trying to solve the problem yourself;

2 – Remember that there is only one different avocado. Even if the difference is subtle, it exists and is perceptible to the eyes;

3 – Try not to look for the answer elsewhere on the internet.

Now that you know the rules, just analyze the image calmly to find the different avocado in the perception test.

tips to find

A tip for you to find the avocado is to pay attention to one of the fruits that are normal, just like the others. Take a good look at it to understand what it looks like by default and then be able to identify the one that is drawn the wrong way.

The second tip, in turn, is to observe the shape of the fruit, as the only one that is not the same as the others is more rounded.

Where is the different avocado?

In case you got tired of trying to find the avocado in the perception test, now we’re going to reveal where it was all this time.

Look at the last fruit column on the right. He’s the second, if you count from top to bottom.