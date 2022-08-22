What is the tomato flu? Know the symptoms of the disease and the reason for the name – 08/21/2022

An article published in the prestigious scientific journal “The Lancet” on August 17th brings information about a new viral disease that has been named “tomato flu”, or tomato fever.

The disease emerged in India, in the state of Kerala, in children under 5 years old. It is a viral infection that does not appear to be fatal, but it is quite contagious, just like any flu.

While the tomato flu virus has symptoms similar to those of Covid-19 — both are initially associated with fever, fatigue and body aches, and some Covid-19 patients also report skin rashes — the virus is not related to SARS. -CoV-2.

According to the article, signed by three researchers (two Indians and one Australian), the tomato flu could be an after-effect of chikungunya or dengue in children, and not a viral infection. The virus could also be a new variant of hand-foot-and-mouth, a common infectious disease that primarily affects children between the ages of 1 and 5 years and immunocompromised adults.

Apparently, the tomato flu is a self-limiting disease, that is, it resolves on its own, and there is no specific drug to treat it.

Tomato flu was first identified in Kollam district of Kerala on May 6, 2022, and as of July 26, 2022, more than 82 children under 5 with the infection have been reported by local government hospitals. .

What does tomato flu cause?

The primary symptoms seen in children with tomato flu are similar to those of chikungunya, which include a high fever, rash, and severe joint pain.

It got its name from the eruption of red, painful blisters all over the body that gradually increase to the size of a tomato. These blisters resemble those seen in monkey pox in young individuals.

As with other viral infections, symptoms include fatigue, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, fever, dehydration, joint swelling, body aches, and common flu-like symptoms that are similar to those manifested in dengue.

In children with these symptoms, molecular and serological tests are performed for the diagnosis of dengue, chikungunya, zika virus, chickenpox and herpes, once these viral infections are ruled out, the new tomato flu is confirmed.

Treatment consists of isolation, rest, plenty of fluids and hot water packs to relieve skin irritation and rashes.

Children are most at risk of exposure to tomato flu as viral infections are common in this age group and spread is likely to occur through close contact.

Similar to hand-foot-and-mouth disease, if the outbreak of tomato flu in children is not controlled and prevented, transmission can lead to serious consequences, spreading among adults as well.

Isolation should be followed for 5 to 7 days from the onset of symptoms to prevent the spread of the virus. The best solution for prevention is hand and environmental hygiene, as well as preventing the infected child from sharing toys, clothes, food or other items with other uninfected children.

To date, there are no specific antiviral drugs or vaccines available for the treatment or prevention of tomato flu.