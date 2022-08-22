What is your birthday flower? Check out the health benefits

Do you like flowers and are looking for the ideal vegetable to decorate your home? Know that for each month of the year or birthday season there is a flower specially chosen to represent each person.

Find out, today, what your birthday flower is to compose your home items and make the environments even happier and more cheerful.

Power of flowers to improve mental health

In addition to home decor, a beautiful flower helps to considerably improve one’s mental health. At least that’s what a recent study by the University of São Paulo (USP) found.

Since October last year (2021) a project at USP, in São Paulo, has been using flowers to assist in the treatment of psychiatric patients.

“I have no doubt that after working for a few moments with the flowers, the person will feel calmer, happier, more cheerful and will transmit this to others”, highlights Professor Wagner Gattaz, president of the Board of Directors of IPq (Instituto of Psychiatry). “The quest to improve the work environment also benefits professionals, who revert this benefit to care for our patients”, he explained to Jornal da USP.

What is your birthday month flower? find out now

Faced with so many benefits that a beautiful flower is capable of providing, it is worth checking which species can represent the best period in your life. Check out your birthday flower from now on:

1 – January: Carnation;

2 – February: Violet;

3 – March: Narcissus;

4 – April: Daisy;

5 – May: Lily-of-the-valley;

6 – June: Rose;

7 – July: Delfino;

8 – August: Gladiolus;

9 – September: Aster;

10 – October: Calendula;

11 – November: Chrysanthemum;

12 – December: Holly.

To plant the chosen vegetable in the right way, it is important to look for seedlings that are healthy and prepare the soil well until it becomes fertile. Then, just follow the precautions that the florist will teach you after the purchase.