What makes more money at Itaú?

What is driving the improvement in Itaú Unibanco’s profitability is the wholesale bank — at a time when retail banking continues to suffer from the increase in cost of risk and competition.

This was confirmed by UBS BB, which broke down Itaú’s returns by segment and product.

Analysts noted that Itaú managed to regain its historic level of profitability in recent quarters — with a ROAE above 20% — but that this improvement was not homogeneous.

While the wholesale bank’s ROAE reached a high record 32% in the second quarter, retail banking fell to 16.5% due to the increase in cost of risk (the index that relates expenses with provisions and the credit portfolio) and the impact of competition on products such as credit cards and checking accounts.

By 2020, the retail bank had a profitability above 30%. Since the third quarter of last year, however, it has been below 20%.

This scenario caused the retail bank’s share of Itaú’s results to drop to 36% in the 12-month period up to July — well below the historical average of 44%.

The result of the corporate segment represented 50% of Itaú’s consolidated profit in this period, well above the historical average of 32%.

Analysts said the cost of risk retail banking has increased significantly in recent quarters, above the pre-covid quarterly average of 6.2%. (In the second quarter, the cost of risk was 6.9%.)

In the wholesale bank, the movement was in the opposite direction.

With the improvement in quality of the bank’s corporate loan portfolio, the cost of risk hit its historic quarterly lows of 0.1% — a very low and unusual level, according to analysts at UBS BB.

The recent peak was in the first quarter of 2020, when the cost of risk reached 3.9%

UBS BB believes, however, that this situation is not sustainable, and that the profitability of the wholesale business is likely to decline from now on.

“The level of provision (and arrears) of the corporate portfolio is very low and should grow over time, returning to levels closer to the historical average,” analyst Thiago Batista told the Brazil Journal. “Obviously, the level of provision (or delay) is not expected to return to the levels of 2015 and 2016, which were unusually high.”

In 2015 and 2016, O cost of risk wholesale reached close to 5%.

Pedro Arbex