what to expect for the next few days?

O gasoline price had been showing constant increases in recent months. The respite for drivers’ pockets only occurred between the months of July and August, when the ceiling of the Tax on the Circulation of Goods and Services (ICMS) was cut and another three reductions by the Petrobras.

With these fluctuations at the pumps, many drivers are unsure about the amount charged for gasoline in the coming days. In addition to charging ICMS, a state tax reduced between 17% and 18% on fuels and other segments, the new legislation also eliminated federal taxation, equivalent to 10% in the composition of the price of the product.

oil price

The price of oil in the international market made Petrobras announce new definitions for the price of gasoline passed on to distributors. The barrel of oil fell by 5% after the slowdown in China’s economy and the risks of recession. This scenario caused the amounts charged for the product to fall internationally.

And the trend is for further reductions, since, according to the Brazilian Association of Fuel Importers (Abicom), the price charged by Petrobras is still high, around 10% above the market value in the world. Therefore, there is still room for a further reduction in gasoline by the oil company, at around R$ 0.33 per liter.

Where does the price of gasoline go?

According to analysts, the forecast is that the price of fuel will stabilize in the coming days or show new declines. Everything will depend on the unfolding of the macroeconomy. Due to high inflation in the world, central banks tend to raise interest rates, preventing commodity prices, such as oil, from rising.

Therefore, the trend is downward, but as there can be fluctuations in the world economy, drivers should always keep an eye out for possible unexpected changes.

Recently, data from the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) show that gasoline dropped, on average, 15.48% at pumps in the month of July alone. Thus, the average value reached R$ 5.74 in the country.