What will be the new price of gasoline in the next few days?

Consumers want to know where gasoline prices are going at stations across the country.

After constant highs, the price of gasoline has gone through consecutive drops in recent months. Between July and August alone, Petrobras announced three reductions in fuel prices. Drivers’ pocketbooks thank you, but what many want to know is, how far does the price go?

There are a few reasons behind the drop. A proposal approved by the National Congress in June reduced the ICMS (Imposto sobre Circulação de Mercadorias e Serviços) ceiling on fuels and other sectors.

In addition, the legislation was also responsible for zeroing federal taxation, which corresponded to about 10% in the composition of the price of gasoline.

international quotation

Petrobras uses the price of oil in the international market as the basis for its pricing policy. With the risks of recession and the slowdown in China’s economy, the price of a barrel dropped by 5%. Therefore, the external scenario and the measures adopted nationally caused prices to fall.

And there is still room for more. According to data from Abicom (Brazilian Association of Fuel Importers), the price charged by the oil company is 10% above the international market value. In this sense, the price of gasoline could be reduced by up to R$ 0.33 per liter.

How far does the price of gasoline go?

According to analysts in the area, the price of gasoline may stabilize in the coming days or even continue to fall. This will depend on the unfolding of the macroeconomy. High inflation continues in several countries around the world, which makes central banks raise interest rates even more, to prevent commodities such as oil from raising their prices.

Given this scenario, the trend is downward. However, everything can change depending on the direction of the global economy.

gasoline price

Data from the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) indicate that, in the month of July alone, the price of gasoline fell, on average, by around 15.48%. As a result, the average value at pumps in the country reached R$ 5.74.

Such data do not consider the last announcement made by Petrobras of a 4.9% reduction in prices for refineries, which corresponds to R$ 0.18 per liter.

It is worth mentioning that some states even sold the fuel with a value above R$ 10. Gasoline started to show an increase from the middle of 2021. The moment of decline arrived only now, almost a year later.

