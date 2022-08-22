What XP Infra saw in Campo de Marte (and in Jacarepaguá)

An XP infrastructure fund won the auction for Campo de Marte and Jacarepaguá airports on Thursday with a premium of a measly 0.1% — the lowest in the history of Brazilian airport concessions.

In a sector where auctions are usually very competitive (and end up with big premiums), the two assets did not seduce the market very much.

XP Infra IV was the only one to bid, paying BRL 141.4 million, just BRL 12,000 more than the minimum required.

The lack of interest in the two airports left many people with the flea behind their ear: what did XP see that no one else saw?

The child’s father, Túlio Machado – the head of infrastructure at XP – said that the transaction was “opportunistic” and that the thesis has a component important of real estate because much of the revenue from the two airports comes from the rental of real estate assets.

“The operators [de aeroportos] looked at them and saw a business very small airport,” Túlio told the Brazil Journal. “Already the players in real estate They were afraid of having to operate the airport part, which is a different animal and has several regulatory components.”

Jacarepaguá generated R$63 million in revenue in 2020 (the latest public figure), 70% of which came from non-tariff revenues — the rental of properties.

The airport is close to Barra da Tijuca, and has an area right at the entrance, on Avenida Ayrton Senna, with several rental properties — from a Petz store to a steakhouse, from a university to three gas stations, in addition to a tennis school. and a Rede D’Or hospital.

In Campo de Marte, the photograph is similar. The airport — in the north of São Paulo — generated BRL 19 million in revenue in 2020, with BRL 15 million coming from real estate revenues, mainly from a mall on Avenida Brás Leme.

But in this case, there is still an important optionality: the front of Avenida Olavo Fontoura is now occupied by executive aviation hangars, which XP intends to remove and place closer to the airstrip.

In place of these hangars, XP intends to build logistics warehouses with a focus on last mile. “It is a very large area, more than 100 thousand square meters and close to the Marginal, which creates a natural vocation for this type of asset,” said Túlio.

According to him, the idea is to build sheds in contracts ‘built to suit’ — in a project that should take about three years to develop.

XP also sees potential to increase airport tariff revenues, which currently operate at a sub-optimal level.

At both airports, part of the increase in revenue should come from the recovery of the economy itself, as the number of flights has plummeted in the last decade.

In 2012, Campo de Marte had 150 thousand takeoffs and the one in Jacarepaguá, 130 thousand. Eight years later, those numbers have dropped to 79,000 and 84,000, respectively.

There are also specific issues for each of the assets. Campo de Marte should benefit from a migration of business aviation from Congonhas Airport. The thesis is that the new operator that won the Congonhas concession will want to expand commercial aviation (which is more profitable), and for that it will need to remove some executive aviation hangars from there.

“Part of this executive aviation goes to Guarulhos, to Catarina and to Jundiaí Airport. But we think that a part should also go to Campo de Marte,” said the manager.

According to him, the idea is to improve the airport’s infrastructure to make it safer, and to hire a commercial director to actively talk to the hangar companies and attract new customers.

In Jacarepaguá, the flight activity is closely linked to oil exploration, as the airport is mostly used by large helicopters that transport teams to oil platforms. offshore.

XP’s expectation is that demand for this type of service will also grow as new platforms come into operation.

Another central point of the thesis is cost reduction. The airport concession includes a voluntary resignation plan (PDV) at both airports, which will cost around R$120 million in terminations.

This downsizing of the structure, however, should reduce the operation’s costs by around 40%, adding R$ 20 million to the Bottom line.

Today, Campo de Marte operates with costs in the order of R$ 25 million, while Jacarepaguá costs R$ 30 million/year. With the POS, XP expects that the two together have a cost of R$ 33 million/year.

The airports are the first investment of XP Infra IV, which has just raised R$ 305 million to invest only in energy, telecom, transport and sanitation assets.

Unlike most FIP-IEs listed on the Stock Exchange, which have an income profile similar to that of real estate funds, XP Infra IV has a private equity profile, seeking capital gain. The fund has a term of eight years, with three to invest and four to divest.

As the profile of the two assets (which mix airports with real estate income) did not attract many people to the auction, the big question is whether XP will not face the same problem at the time of departure.

Túlio admits that this is a “point of attention.”

“But the sale can be made to a consortium, for example, joining an aviation operator with a player in real estate,” said. “In addition, with the operation optimized and all our projects implemented, their profitability will be very interesting.”

Pedro Arbex