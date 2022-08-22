where is it cheaper to buy beer in Campo Grande? Check list

The weekend arrived and the mediamax made a round to find out where it is cheaper to buy beer in Campo Grande, whether at a bar, convenience store or at a wholesaler. The list lists the brand, price, format and quantity of the product, but for consumers the location, temperature and occasion can be important in deciding which establishment is worth buying from.

For the humblest of pockets, the cheapest beer can was found at Coronel Antonino’s Fort Atacadista, at R$1.79, from the Moema brand, followed by Itaipava at R$1.99. For those who like long necks, Heineken can cost up to R$9 at Conveniência 067, downtown.

At Bar do Gaúcho, in Vila Margarida, beer prices rose about a month ago, as the attendant Maicon Douglas explains. “We joke that when the price of gasoline goes down, something has to go up,” he says. In the case of Heineken, due to the high value, the bar preferred to exchange the long neck of the beer for the 600 ml bottle, sold for R$ 14.

Check out the full price list at each establishment below:

067 Convenience – Center

Promotion: 6-unit bucket of 330 ml Sol beer: R$ 44.90

long neck

Heineken: BRL 9

Sun: BRL 8

Stella Artois: BRL 8

Corona: BRL 9

Brahma: BRL 6

Brahma Double Malt: R$7

Budweiser: BRL 8

Spata: BRL 8

Latin

Brahma Double Malt: R$5

Fort Atacadista – Colonel Antonino

Prices vary according to brand, format and establishment. (Photo: Marcos Ermínio/ Midiamax)

long neck

Stella Artois: BRL 5.49

Eisenbahn: BRL 4.29

Spaten: BRL 4.99

Budweiser: BRL 5.19

Heineken: BRL 5.99

Sun: BRL 4.79

Tin

Skol (269 ml): BRL 2.49

Brahma Double Malt (269 ml): R$ 2.79

Amstel (269 ml): BRL 2.49

Brahma Chopp (350 ml): BRL 2.99

Antarctica (350 ml): BRL 2.69

Itaipava (269 ml): BRL 1.99

Moema (350 ml): BRL 1.75

Bar do Gaucho – Vila Margarida

Tin

Brahma Double Malt: BRL 3.75

Brahma Beer: BRL 3.50

Antarctica: BRL 3.50

Itaipava: BRL 3.00

Skol: BRL 3.50

long neck

Budweiser: BRL 7

Stella Artois: BRL 7

Bottle

Heineken (600 ml): BRL 14

Bohemia (600 ml): BRL 8

Original Antarctica (600 ml): R$ 10