where is it cheaper to buy beer in Campo Grande? Check list

Yadunandan Singh 1 day ago Business Comments Off on where is it cheaper to buy beer in Campo Grande? Check list 3 Views

The weekend arrived and the mediamax made a round to find out where it is cheaper to buy beer in Campo Grande, whether at a bar, convenience store or at a wholesaler. The list lists the brand, price, format and quantity of the product, but for consumers the location, temperature and occasion can be important in deciding which establishment is worth buying from.

For the humblest of pockets, the cheapest beer can was found at Coronel Antonino’s Fort Atacadista, at R$1.79, from the Moema brand, followed by Itaipava at R$1.99. For those who like long necks, Heineken can cost up to R$9 at Conveniência 067, downtown.

At Bar do Gaúcho, in Vila Margarida, beer prices rose about a month ago, as the attendant Maicon Douglas explains. “We joke that when the price of gasoline goes down, something has to go up,” he says. In the case of Heineken, due to the high value, the bar preferred to exchange the long neck of the beer for the 600 ml bottle, sold for R$ 14.

Check out the full price list at each establishment below:

067 Convenience – Center

Promotion: 6-unit bucket of 330 ml Sol beer: R$ 44.90

long neck

Heineken: BRL 9

Sun: BRL 8

Stella Artois: BRL 8

Corona: BRL 9

Brahma: BRL 6

Brahma Double Malt: R$7

Budweiser: BRL 8

Spata: BRL 8

Latin

Brahma Double Malt: R$5

Fort Atacadista – Colonel Antonino

Bar Beer Long Neck Corona Brahma Photo by Marcos Herminio - Bar, wholesaler or convenience: where is it cheaper to buy beer in Campo Grande? Check list
Prices vary according to brand, format and establishment. (Photo: Marcos Ermínio/ Midiamax)

long neck

Stella Artois: BRL 5.49

Eisenbahn: BRL 4.29

Spaten: BRL 4.99

Budweiser: BRL 5.19

Heineken: BRL 5.99

Sun: BRL 4.79

Tin

Skol (269 ml): BRL 2.49

Brahma Double Malt (269 ml): R$ 2.79

Amstel (269 ml): BRL 2.49

Brahma Chopp (350 ml): BRL 2.99

Antarctica (350 ml): BRL 2.69

Itaipava (269 ml): BRL 1.99

Moema (350 ml): BRL 1.75

Bar do Gaucho – Vila Margarida

Tin

Brahma Double Malt: BRL 3.75

Brahma Beer: BRL 3.50

Antarctica: BRL 3.50

Itaipava: BRL 3.00

Skol: BRL 3.50

long neck

Budweiser: BRL 7

Stella Artois: BRL 7

Bottle

Heineken (600 ml): BRL 14

Bohemia (600 ml): BRL 8

Original Antarctica (600 ml): R$ 10

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

New Citroën C3 will be launched on August 30

The New Citroën C3 will be officially launched on August 30, in a live stream …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved