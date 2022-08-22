Who is Aunt Marli, who stole the show at Anitta’s show

“Criticizing Marli is easy, being Marli is difficult,” tweeted Anitta this morning. For those who didn’t understand anything, a meme appeared during the singer’s show at Garota Vip, in Rio de Janeiro. Marli Gomes da Silva, 55, took the stage, rolled with Poderosa, declared her love for Wesley Safadão, owner of the festival, and drove the internet crazy.

Marli is from Montanhas, in Rio Grande do Norte, but has lived in Rio de Janeiro for 21 years. Her dream of seeing Wesley Safadão live was fulfilled by her daughter-in-law, Débora Magalhães, who bought tickets and took her mother-in-law to the party led by the singer from Ceará.

But it was from Anitta that she drew attention. At the mouth of the stage and asking to go up, Marli convinced Anitta and gave a show of spontaneity on stage. The singer was thrilled with the guest and called her friend GKay, who already secured Aunt Marlí’s invitation to Farofa, in December.

“She is like that with everyone. She plays, jokes, has fun. She has a lot of energy. She doesn’t drink and even so she spends the night dancing, she likes it”, said Débora in an interview with splash. The daughter-in-law said that Marli arrived home at 7:30 am and only went to sleep this Sunday afternoon, excited about her sudden fame.

“All the events that we go that have stage attraction, she goes up. This is Marli”, defines the daughter-in-law. The 55-year-old secretary has already given interviews, recorded videos, won a TikTok account and should soon appear as a guest on a show on Globo.

1 / 5 Anitta performed on Saturday night (20) at the Garota VIP, event by Wesley Safadão, in Rio de Janeiro Manuela Scarpa/Brazil News two / 5 As is usual in her shows, Anitta sensualized with the dancer Ohana Lefundes Manuela Scarpa/Brazil News 3 / 5 During the show, there was even a kiss on the mouth between Anitta and her dancer. Manuela Scarpa/Brazil News 4 / 5 To heat up even more, Anitta received a very excited fan on stage who became known as Aunt Marli Manuela Scarpa/Brazil News 5 / 5 Unrecognizable in an all-pink outfit that covered up to her face, GKay invited Aunt Marli to the farofa after watching the performance Manuela Scarpa/Brazil News

After having her @ released, Marli is also gaining thousands of new followers on Instagram, where she used to share photos and videos of her routine, including with her grandchildren. There were 229 followers, just friends and family, but after having a video of her shared by Anitta, she hit 10,000 in a few hours.

Marli lives in the north of Rio de Janeiro with her husband and three grandchildren. During the week she works as a secretary at a law firm. On weekends, she enjoys life at parties and events, always with a lot of energy.

Her companion last night was her daughter-in-law’s 71-year-old mother. Both preferred to stay in an area closer to the stage while their children enjoyed with friends at the open bar. They only saw Marli on stage through the big screen.

“We were in the tent, Anitta dancing, my husband had gone to the bathroom. Then my friend just pointed to the screen and said your mother-in-law. I froze, I couldn’t even record. Deborah laughs.

Now Marli is talking to her followers and telling her version of how she met Anitta on social media. “Yesterday it was hard to be Marli, but today it’s too easy to be Marli. Just imagine, I went on stage, lying on Anitta’s ass…”