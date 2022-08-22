Who is Tadeu’s father in Pantanal? Philo makes confession

Advertising Could not load ad

Who is Tadeu’s father in Pantanal? When Phylum (Dira Paes) makes the big reveal? In fact, the character of Jose Loreto he is not the biological son of José Leôncio (Marcos Palmeira) and the farmer knows it.

However, he ended up raising the boy out of respect for his wife, since she arrived with the boy at the farm. On the other hand, she lives humiliating the pawn and comparing him with Jove (Jesuit Barbosa).

The scene in which Filó makes the “revelation” to Leôncio will be shown at the end of the novel. At this point in the story, Tadeu discovers everything and has confirmation thanks to Velho do Rio (Osmar Prado).

In addition, the farmer says that he already knew everything from the beginning. Filó suffers a lot, but before confessing to her husband, she opens her heart in conversation with Maria Bruaca (Isabel Teixeira).

Filo tells everything to Maria

In the next chapters of wetlandthe ex of tenorio (Murilo Benício) leaves the cottage and starts to live in José Leôncio’s house. There, she becomes Filó’s great confidant.

During a conversation, the housewife decides to share details of her past. She says she was abused by a man when she was a teenager.

After what happened, she was kicked out of the house by her family. Aimlessly, she stopped at a currutela and became a prostitute. There, she met Tadeu’s father, but does not know the man’s identity. Therefore, it is never clear who she is, as even Filo herself does not know, as she attended to many boys at the time.

Filó was already pregnant when she got involved with José Leôncio. After giving birth to Tadeu, she went to live on the powerful man’s farm with her son.

jealous of Madeleine (Bruna Linzmeyer/Karine Teles), the housewife invented that Tadeu is the farmer’s son. But José Leôncio always knew it was a lie.