who is the model who spent R$ 61 million on cocaine

Model Sophie Anderton, 45, surprised by revealing that she spent 10 million pounds (about R$ 61 million at the current price) on cocaine.

The British woman began her career in the fashion world in 1996, when she appeared in Gossard’s bra catalogues.

In an interview with the Daily Star, she stated that she was advised to use drugs by professionals in the fashion industry in an attempt to stay thin. Anderton reportedly spent up to R$2,500 a day on alcohol and cocaine.

As a result of excessive substance use, she says she doesn’t remember “a good part” of her 20s.

After starting treatment to stay sober, the model abandoned underwear catalogs and sports magazines and began a series of reality appearances in the UK.

In 2004, she participated in the reality show “I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!” (“I’m a celebrity… Get me out of here!”). In the program, celebrities are put in extreme conditions with few resources. Anderton was fourth in the attraction.

The model also participated in “Fear Factor”, another program of challenges, and “Love Islands”, among others.

depression and harassment

Anderton was misdiagnosed with bipolar in 2006. A while later, she received the correct diagnosis, depression.

“But, of course, that was the repercussion of my lifestyle at the time. It’s a very fine line, and I think it’s very dangerous for doctors to just distribute things left, right and center,” he said in an interview with the Belfast Telegraph. .

In 2009, a 58-year-old man was arrested for stalking and harassing Anderton after sending the model dozens of messages. At the time, she reported being afraid to leave the house after repeated unwanted contact with the man.

Wedding

In August 2021, she married world oil executive Count Kaz Balinski-Jundzill, 53, in a lavish ceremony in Ireland, and moved with her husband to a mansion in a mountainous region in the European country.

In an interview with the Belfast Telegraph, she listed the ceremony date as “the happiest day” of her life.