Who was Darya Dugina, the daughter of Putin’s guru who died after a car exploded?

Victim, 29, was a journalist and political scientist; Russia advocated war against Ukraine

Reproduction / Telegram

Darya Dugina was murdered this Saturday, 20, when the car she was driving exploded near Moscow.



Russian Darya Platonova Dugina, 29, daughter of Alexander Dugina Russian ultranationalist ideologue close to the president of RussiaVladimir Putin, was trained in Philosophy. She was murdered on Saturday, 20, when the car she was driving exploded near Moscow, according to information from the country’s Investigative Committee. Investigators point out that the case occurred by an explosive device placed under the vehicle. The Committee opened a homicide investigation. Despite Darya’s death, the target would be Alexander Dugin himself, considered Putin’s guru, as she drove her father’s car. The victim was a journalist and political scientist. She served as editor-in-chief at the United World International (UWI) website, which advocated the war against Ukraine. In addition, the Russian worked as a commentator for the nationalist TV channel Tsargrad and for the International Eurasian Movement website. Even this Sunday, the 21st, Tsargrad said that Dasha, as she was nicknamed, has always been at the forefront of the confrontation with the West. In March, for example, she was one of the targets of sanctions by the United States, accused of promoting disinformation about the war in Ukraine. O UK also sanctioned Darya for the same reason, according to the American newspaper The New York Times.

Case

This Saturday, 20, Darya was driving near the town of Bolshie Viaziomy, about 40 kilometers from Moscow, behind the wheel of a Toyota Land Cruiser, when the car exploded. Despite Darya’s death, the target would be Alexander Dugin himself, as she was driving her father’s car. Dugin is an ultranationalist intellectual and writer, theorist of neo-Eurasianism, an idea that preaches the alliance between Europe and Asia and that has been put into practice and led by Russia. He defends the absorption of Ukraine by the Russia and It has been subject to EU sanctions since 2014, following the Russian annexation of Crimea. In recent years, Ukraine has banned several of Dugin’s books. The leader of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DNR), self-proclaimed pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine, Denis Pushilin, has accused Ukrainian forces of the murder of Darya Dugina. “Ukrainian regime terrorists tried to liquidate Alexander Dugin, but they killed his daughter,” Pushilin said on his Telegram account. There is still no information about those responsible for the crime. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia speculates that Ukraine could be behind the attack. Maria Zakharova, a spokeswoman for the ministry, said that if the trail of the investigation led to the neighboring country, then it would point to a policy of “state terrorism” being pursued by Kiev. Ukraine has denied any involvement.