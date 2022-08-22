Why do men sleep after sex? – Metro World News Brazil

This is not a rule, but after sex, most men tend to fall asleep. But do you know why this happens?

According to the Infobae website, this is because, after orgasm, substances are released, such as oxytocin, prolactin, gamma-amnobutyric acid (GABA), endorphins, and they contribute to the inability to control sleep.

Mark Leyner and Billy Goldber are authors of a specific book on the topic. They say that since a man’s climax comes from an external organ, unlike a woman’s, ejaculation causes a loss of energy.

This drop in energy is related to decreased neuronal activity in the prefrontal cortex, which shuts down after orgasm, as published in the journal Neuroscience & Behavioral Reviews. Therefore, men feel sleepy because the state of alert is in the mentioned region.

Instead, the authors explain that in women, orgasm is a burst of internal energy, so they don’t feel tired or sleepy after sex.

READ TOO: Here are 3 tricks to get back to sleep if you often wake up in the middle of the night

A psychologist specializing in sex therapy, Laurie Betitofrom Montreal, also comments that women generally like to talk after sex, keeping themselves awake.

“Communication tends to be more natural and easier for them. If a man doesn’t feel like talking, he might end up letting them down,” says Laurie. Therefore, a hug and a conversation after sexual intercourse, build trust and improve the romantic relationship.

“A man’s body chemistry changes,” says David McKenzie, another Vancouver sex therapist. “Biochemical prolactin is released, which physically alters the body and makes you feel very tired,” explains the expert.

“We believe that physical exertion during sex and after climax depletes the muscles of energy-producing glycogen. It makes men sleepy. Because they have more muscle mass than women, they tend to be more tired after doing this than women,” add Leyner and Goldberg, authors of the book.

⋅ ⋅ ⋅ ⋅ ⋅ ⋅ ⋅ ⋅ ⋅

READ MORE: Use of nasal decongestant without guidance can cause poisoning and even stroke, says expert