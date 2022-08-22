Why projections for 2022 GDP are rising

Financial institutions’ growth projections for the Brazilian economy for 2022 have been increasing for eight straight weeks, according to the Central Bank’s Focus report. The most recent bulletin, released this Monday (22), indicates that the midpoint (median) of the estimates reached 2.02%. Among the economists who respond to the BC survey, the most optimistic already expect expansion close to 3%.

It is a very different situation from the one observed at the beginning of the year. Until the first days of March, the midpoint of the projections indicated an advance of only 0.3% in GDP. At the time, the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, said that the market would spend the year revising the numbers upwards. Which actually happened, at least so far.

The recent release of the IBC-Br, the Central Bank’s index that seeks to measure the temperature of economic activity, reinforced expectations of a good GDP result at the end of the second quarter. The indicator advanced 0.69% in June, compared to May, and 0.57% over the first quarter.

Meanwhile, expectations for 2023 took the opposite direction. At the beginning of the year, the market projected a 1.8% increase in next year’s GDP. At the end of April, the median forecast was 1%, and in July it fell below 0.5%. In the most recent collection, the midpoint is at 0.39%.

A series of factors explain this mismatch, according to economists at Bradesco. On the one hand, performance this year continues to be a positive surprise, as shown by data on federal revenue, employment, credit and utilization of installed capacity in industry. To these indicators, says the bank, will be added the aid programs created or increased this month, which will put more money in the hands of a large portion of the population.

For 2023, however, the analysis states that the lagged effects of monetary policy and the slowdown in the global economy should affect GDP. “Real interest rates are above the average level observed in 2015 and household indebtedness is on the rise due to high prices. Therefore, it is plausible to expect a slowdown in the credit market and in hiring next year”, cite economists at Bradesco, in a report.

The sectors that push GDP up

Economist Eduardo Vilarim, from Banco Original, says that the GDP for the first half of the year, which will be released on September 1, should come above what was expected until recently. A preview of the indicator, the Economic Activity Index of the Central Bank (IBC-Br), recorded a variation of 2.24% compared to the same period in 2021.

One sector that should show good results is civil construction, which grew by 9% in the comparison between the first quarters of 2021 and 2022. “It is influenced by the progress of public works in an election year and by the reopening of the economy”, he says. .

In addition to construction, another sector that has been showing greater dynamism, according to Vilarim, is services. In the first half, it grew 8.8% compared to the same period in 2021, with emphasis on those provided to families, points out the IBGE. And the trend is that it will continue to remain resilient, due to the increase in the available wage bill.

Tenax Capital’s chief economist, Débora Nogueira, points out that, in a global comparison, the Brazilian economy is one of the few in the world that is more accelerated.

The United States entered a technical recession in the second quarter. China is trying to cut the benchmark interest rate to give its growth more traction. In Europe, faced with high inflation and rising energy costs, economic activity is slowing rapidly.

Higher growth should further reduce unemployment

The trend towards greater economic growth should contribute, this year, to a sharper reduction in unemployment. According to the calculations of Bradesco’s economic analysis team, the rate may fall to 8.3% by December. In June, according to the IBGE, it was 9.3%.

Débora Nogueira, from Tenax, points out that the job market is stronger than expected. According to the General Register of Employed and Unemployed (Caged), the country created 1.33 million jobs in the first half of the year, about 10% below the good performance of the same period in 2021.

In addition to the faster activity, Vilarim, from Original, also sees another reason that would be stimulating the creation of new job opportunities with a formal contract: the effects of the labor reform, implemented in 2017.

XP Investimentos sees no signs of accommodation in domestic activity. The broker recalls that household consumption showed strong expansion in the first half of this year, pulling the goods and services markets. And he points out that, to the measures of anticipation of income in the first semester – such as the extraordinary withdrawal of the FGTS and the first installment of the 13th of INSS retirees and pensioners – is now added to the payment of the Auxílio Brasil of R$ 600.

Thus, even with the pressure caused by the increase in the Selic rate, currently at 13.75% per year, and the greater perception of risk in the global and domestic economic environment, fiscal impulses should serve as a counterweight. And they should contribute, in XP’s view, to a smoother deceleration of economic activity in the second half of the year.

Public accounts are a concern for 2023

The scenario is different for next year. According to economists at Bradesco, a few months ago there has been a deterioration in financial conditions in the economy – a fall in the stock market, currency depreciation, an increase in country risk and increases in interest rates – which translates into a greater probability of recession in the first half of the year. .

The fiscal issue also exerts negative pressure for the coming year. XP points out that rising fiscal risks in the domestic environment deteriorate financial conditions and could keep interest rates at high levels for even longer.

The expectation of financial institutions is that the public accounts close 2022 in the blue, even with the tariff of exemptions and expenses implemented in recent months. “With additional dividend income, we can still return to the more robust surplus scenario envisioned months ago”, quote Bradesco analysts.

The biggest concern is with the future of public accounts. The perception of financial institutions is that revenue gains will lose strength in the coming months, due to the slowdown in the economy, drop in commodity prices and reduction in inflation.

“On the other hand, the expenses, approved on a transitional basis, can become permanent or even be expanded next year. The direct implication is a pressure on the spending ceiling, which tends to be debated already during the processing, this year, of the 2023 budget”, quotes a Bradesco report.

The bank considers that, with high interest rates expected – a return to the single digits would only occur in 2024 – and low growth, the simulations for the trajectory of public debt have deteriorated, leading to an increase in the risk premium. This makes meeting the inflation target more challenging.

According to Itaú, the next government will have to decide on the continuity of the recently implemented aid and tax cuts, in addition to the fiscal framework that will be valid ahead, in an emerging economy with high public debt and high interest rates.

XP signals a reform of the general spending cap rule, with the cap on the cap being raised in 2023 to accommodate new expenditures and corrections in line with inflation in subsequent years.