Will ALL INSS beneficiaries and pensioners receive an increase in 2023? know more

We know that workers can receive different wages depending on the position they hold. However, these amounts have a floor that must be followed.

In this way, the minimum values, as the name implies, must be in accordance with the national minimum wage. Therefore, when this payment receives readjustments, the values ​​that use it also tend to grow.

Increase in the minimum wage

Recently, the Federal Government released forecasts for the new values ​​of the minimum wage in 2023. Therefore, in addition to the salaries of millions of workers, this change also ends up impacting the benefits paid by the National Social Security Institute (INSS).

This adjustment is an obligation provided for by law and aims to prevent inflation from reducing the purchasing power of workers. According to data from the National Household Sample Survey (PNAD). Today, around 34 million people earn just one minimum wage in the country.

It is worth remembering that the new amount will only be officially announced in January. However, the Federal Government manages to make estimates that can be consulted through the Budget Guidelines Law. The last document comments on the possibility of a 6.70% readjustment, which would bring the value to R$ 1,294.

If this change is accepted, the increase would reach R$ 82 in relation to the current value. This calculation is based on the National Consumer Price Index (INPC), which aims to measure inflation among families earning between 1 and five salaries.

And the INSS?

Many people end up in doubt whether the readjustment of the minimum wage also interferes with the payments of retirees, pensioners and other INSS beneficiaries. These transfers are indeed affected by the modification.

In addition to altering the minimum price, it also modifies the maximum ceiling of amounts transferred by the autarchy’s policyholders. As a result, the maximum amount to be received increases from BRL 7,087.22 to BRL 7,612.35 during 2023.

In summary, it is important to mention that these readjustments are extremely important for the population that lives only with the minimum amount of salary. This is because it allows these people to have an amount that is equivalent to market values.

Now, it remains to wait for the next news about payment modifications. By the end of the year, the forecasts will certainly change and therefore, it is only possible to have the definitive value on the first of January.

