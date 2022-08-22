Will the government pay the Aid Brasil for September earlier than expected?

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

Auxílio Brasil increased by R$ 200 in the month of August, thus, families registered in the program started to receive R$ 600. In addition to the increase, the Federal Government also opted to advance payments for the program in the month of August.

However, it should be noted that the increase of R$ 200 in the value of transfers will only be valid until December 2022. That is, after this period, the installments returned to the initial value of R$ 400 per month.

Will Auxílio Brasil be brought forward in September?

First, so far the Ministry of Citizenship has not made a statement about a change in the Auxílio Brasil calendar. Therefore, the payment must follow the initial schedule and carry out the transfers in the second half of the month.

Calendar

Check the Auxílio Brasil transfer calendar for the month of September:

End of NIS 1: 09/19;

End of NIS 2: 09/20;

End of NIS 3: 09/21;

End of NIS 4: 09/22;

End of NIS 5: 09/23;

End of NIS 6: 09/26;

End of NIS 7: 09/27;

End of NIS 8: 09/28;

End of NIS 9: 09/29;

End of NIS 0: 09/30.

Enrollment in Aid Brazil

First, according to the rules, the registration is done automatically by the Federal Government, since the information contained in the Single Registry is used. In this way, if the family is in the system, but not in the benefit, the data will be sent to a waiting list.

Thus, if there is no registration in CadÚnico, it is necessary to look for a Social Assistance Reference Center or a post in the city hall of the region to register.

Thus, the rules for registering in CadÚnico are:

Have a monthly income of up to half a minimum wage per person;

Have a total monthly income of up to three minimum wages;

Have an income higher than the amount presented above, provided that the registration is related to social programs from other spheres of the government;

Families considered single-person, as they live alone;

People who are homeless, alone or with their family.

