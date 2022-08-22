With Moses’ goal, Fortaleza beats Corinthians at Arena Castelão for Serie A – Play

O Strength won the Corinthians 1-0, this Sunday (21), for the 23rd round of the 2022 Serie A. At Arena Castelão, he secured the result with a goal from Moisés and engaged the 4th consecutive win in the Brasileirão, after also beating Cuiabá, Internacional and Ceará.

In the table, he was 13th, with 27 points – the distance to the relegation zone rose to four. In the next round, on Sunday (28), he visits São Paulo, at 4 pm, in Morumbi.

Corinthians dropped to 4th position in the table, with 39. Next Wednesday (24), at 7:30 pm, they face Fluminense, at Maracanã, in the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil. For the Brasileirão, he returns to the field on Monday (29), at 21:30, at Neo Química Arena, against Red Bull Bragantino.

FORTALEZA 1X0 CORINTHIANS | KNOW HOW THE GAME WAS

the timeline

0-15m from the 1st T | The game started very disputed in midfield, with the markings prevailing. Corinthians had more possession of the ball, with Fortaleza compact and betting on the counterattack. Thus, the match continued without great opportunities at the beginning. At 2 and 12 minutes, forward Roger Guedes fell inside the area and complained about a possible penalty, but the referee scored nothing.

15-30m from the 1st T | The first dangerous move occurred at 17, in a free kick by Roger Guedes out. The pace remained slow, with Fortaleza out of control of the actions. The leonine response was at 22, missing out on Juninho Capixaba. At 25, another chance at the dead ball, with Robson stamping the barrier. The team grew over time, advancing lines of scoring.

15-49m of the 1st T | The match became more open. By far, at 32, Robson risked out. Fortaleza had a lot of difficulty in creating and couldn’t trigger the attackers from the sides, exploring more in the dead ball. The duel at Castelão extended to 49 due to additions.

Break

0-15m from the 2nd T | On the return of the break, Corinthians activated Yuri Alberto and Du Queiroz. Fortaleza did not move, but accelerated the pace. At 6, Juninho Capixaba took a corner with effect and hit the crossbar. On the rebound, Moisés got the ball wrong for Cassio’s defense. Timão responded with a long shot from Giuliano out. At 12, Romarinho turns against the marking and hits over.

15-30m from the 2nd T | Fortaleza improved in the match and put pressure on Corinthians. At 16, Robson kicked hard for Cassio’s defense. Following the corner, after a hit, Lucas Sasha amended the rebound out. The volume turned into a goal at 19: Moses scored with Robson, dribbled the mark and kicked in the corner to open the score: 1×0. At 24, defender Ceballos suffered a head shock and was passed out, being taken from the field by ambulance. So, Vojvoda moved and put Habraão and Lucas Lima in the game.

30-53m from the 2nd T | Goalkeeper Fernando Miguel made a great save at 30, in a shot by Léo Natel. To physically renew the team, Vojvoda put Depietri in the place of Moisés. Corinthians launched the attack and tried to control the actions. At 39, Yuri Alberto received it in the area and submitted it outside. With the São Paulo blitz, Fortaleza called Matheus Vargas and Tinga. The team closed in and resisted to win.

Fortaleza vs Corinthians lineups

Strength: Fernando Miguel; Brítez, Ceballos (Habraão), Titi and Juninho Capixaba; Ronald, Lucas Sasha and Hercules (Tinga); Romarinho (Lucas Lima), Moisés (Depietri) and Robson (Matheus Vargas). Coach: Juan Pablo Vojvoda.

Corinthians: Cassio; Robert, Bruno Méndez, Robson and Lucas Piton; Fausto Vera (Du Queiroz), Ramiro and Giuliano (Renato Augusto); Matheus Vital (Léo Natel), Gustavo Silva (Adson) and Róger Guedes (Yuri Alberto). Coach: Vitor Pereira.

Technical Sheet | Fortaleza 1×0 Corinthians

Location: Arena Castelao

Time: 18:00 (Brasilia time)

Date: August 21, 2022 (Sunday)

Goals: Moisés at 19′ 1st T (1-0)

Yellow cards: Lucas Sasha (Fortaleza); Giuliano, Victor Pereira [técnico] and Ramiro (Corinthians)

Referee: Leandro Vuaden (RS)

Assistants: Michael Stanislau (RS) and Leirson Peng Martins (RS)

VAR: Rodrigo Nunes de Sa (VAR-FIFA)

Broadcast: Premiere, Verdinha and Diário do Nordeste

