With pity for Tenório, Guta manipulates Maria Bruaca and makes her mother give up the fight with the villain

In the next chapters of wetland, gutta (Julia Dalavia) will discover that she is pregnant with Marcelo (Lucas Leto). Amid the legal dispute of Maria Bruaca (Isabel Teixeira) and tenorio (Murilo Benício), the engineer will manipulate her mother and make her give up on keeping her father’s farm.

In scenes scheduled to air in September, tenorio will hire a hired killer to kill Maria, Alcides (Juliano Cazarré) and the family of José Leôncio (Marcos Palmeira). However, the first to die will be his son, Roberto (Caue Campos). Knowing all the death plan that the father created, gutta will follow by his side.

The engineer, seeing all the misfortune, will ask the mother to give up the process. The grandson will soften the heart of Maria Bruaca, who will do what the daughter asked. “Look… A lot has changed at home. [Tenório] knows that Marcelo is not his son. And he blessed our son”will say guttaleaving the mother in disbelief. “The truth is that Roberto’s death affected him a lot. He still wants to come to an agreement with you… He doesn’t want a litigious separation, mother”will continue.

“He doesn’t want any separation! He wants me to disappear from his life and, preferably, keep my mouth shut! I set my price: the farm here and I forget he ever existed in my life”, will hit bruaca. “Even if we wanted to, Dona Maria, we wouldn’t even have anywhere to go”will comment Marcelo. “Guta and that child can stay!”will hit Maria.

Appeal

“He has other lands and other goods to trade with you… A peaceful separation, mother… It will be better for all of us. He has changed a lot. He doesn’t even look the same anymore. He has recognized his mistakes. And said that if you are open to talking, you can reach an agreement”, will appeal gutta. Then, Maria will talk to Alcides and will do anything to make him give up the revenge plan.