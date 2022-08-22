Woman gives up buying car and opts for solar panel: ‘electricity bill went from R$ 800 to R$ 90’ – Negócios

O zero car dream kilometer has permeated the popular imagination for a long time, but Brazilians’ ideals of consumption have gained new contours with the changes in behavior caused by the pandemic.

The rising cost of electricity and the stratospheric cost of acquiring – and maintaining – a vehicle were the factors that led civil engineer Nayara Gonçalves to give up financing a car and opt for a photovoltaic generation system with 12 solar panels. “My electricity bill came from R$800 and now I pay R$90”, she reveals.

The car would be purchased at the beginning of this year, but it was enough for Nayara to do the math to realize that the means of transport would be less advantageous at that moment.

“The car I wanted was R$60,000. Financing, I was going to pay R$ 120 thousand. I thought it was better to finance the R$35,000 system, have a faster payback and ensure comfort for my family,” she says.

Subtitle: Photovoltaic system installed at Nayara’s house was financed earlier this year Photograph: Disclosure / Ultra Energy

With its own generation and consequently the economy in energy bill, the engineer decided to put an extra air conditioner in the house. “I had no air in the room. A comfort that is priceless, for me, it was well worth it. I think there will come a time when everyone will have solar panels in their homes”.

With the amount saved on the electricity bill, Nayara pays the slab financing and a little more. The payment time and the value of the installments of the photovoltaic system was equivalent to what would be the car financing.

prioritization

Sou Energy’s commercial manager, Mário Viana, explains that this movement of consumers prioritizing the acquisition of photovoltaic systems has been observed.

“These people are just looking for comfort, they want to be able to use the air conditioning. They opened their eyes to the fact that electricity is expensive.”

He also points out that there is the consumer profile that finances the photovoltaic generation system and there is the acquisition “as a family achievement”.

“We have seen that the family unites to make this purchase; the father enters with a part, the children, the grandfather… sometimes he pays a part on the card, so the family gets together to increase comfort”.

He believes that the possibility of financing the system facilitates the acquisition, but that it is increasingly common for consumers to avoid financing when closing the purchase of the system. “With high interest rates, people prefer to pay by card.”

low maintenance

Mário Viana also highlights that the low maintenance of the system is an attraction for consumers. This maintenance consists of cleaning, which can be done only with water and a soft bristle brush. However, as the systems are normally installed in high areas, on the roof, Sou Energy’s commercial manager explains that a specialized company is hired for this. “It’s not worth taking the risk of a fall or something.”

Economist and advisor to the Ceará Regional Economic Council (Corecon-CE), Ricardo Coimbra, details that the rise in electricity and fuel prices has weighed on consumers’ purchasing decisions.

“In addition to fuel, there was an increase in the prices of used and new vehicles. This, in a way, has been causing a significant portion of the population to use other forms of locomotion”.

He also reinforces that while investment in own energy generation decreases, consumer interest grows.

“Until recently, the cost of acquiring and implementing these systems was higher. With the evolution of technology and production processes of the components and the greater production in the factories, the cost became lower, making solar energy accessible to an increasingly significant portion of the population”.

Ricardo Coimbra believes that the trend for the coming years is for a growth in the number of installations of photovoltaic systems at a lower cost. “We should have, later on, more balanced prices between combustion-powered and electric-powered cars.”

He adds that, as the prices of vehicles that run on electricity fall, there will be an even greater purchase of photovoltaic systems to lower the cost of transport.

According to this month’s data released by the Brazilian Photovoltaic Solar Energy Association (Absolar), Ceará is the 11th state in the country in terms of distributed generation, accumulating 416.6 MegaWatts of installed power since 2012. Minas Gerais is the first in the ranking, with 1.93 GigaWatts. Fortaleza, however, is the 5th largest city in the country in terms of installed power, with 104 MegaWatts.

