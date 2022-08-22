Woman uses AI to talk to the bereaved during her own funeral

A deceased lady used artificial intelligence to make an unusual surprise at her own funeral. Marina Smith appeared at the ceremony via a holographic video reproduction.

Mrs. Smith, a leading activist for Holocaust awareness, died in June at age 87. During the funeral, the lady gave a short speech about her life and answered questions asked by the bereaved, creating an illusion of real-time conversation.

Marina analyzed the questions calmly, before preparing the answers, as if she were alive and communicating over a video call. Look:

The technology was developed by the company StoryFile, built to preserve the memories of Holocaust survivors. The company’s chief executive and co-founder is Stephen Smith, son of the late. While still alive, the lady recorded some videos answering numerous questions. And after death, the clips and data were compiled into software to recreate the image seen in the video.

Some found the application of technology to be disrespectful to the deceased, while others defended the use of AI like any other technology used to reconstruct an affective memory. In an interview with The Telegraph, Smith said that with technology, “the bereaved can get a freer, truer version of their lost loved one.”

