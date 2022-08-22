XP lowers share price target to R$20 after CEO change – Money Times

On Friday (19), the American (AMER3) announced the first change at the helm of the company in two decades: Sergio Rial, former CEO of Santander Brazil (SANB11), replaces Miguel Gutierrez in 2023.

According to the XP Investimentosthe announcement is positive, since Rial has “a management history focused on cost control and being a motivating and inoperative leader”.

In a report, the investment bank states that these are key characteristics to support the ongoing transformation of Americanas, in addition to bringing about structural changes in the company’s cultural transformation process.

In addition to Santander, Rial also led the Marfrig (MRFG3) and Seara Food. In addition, the executive was a member of the board of directors of several companies, including Delta Airlines, Vibra, Cyrela, BRF and ABN AMRO.

Despite the change being considered positive, XP updated its target price estimates for the share, reducing it from R$21 to R$20.

“We maintain our neutral recommendation, as we prefer to be exposed to other retailers with a more balanced risk/return ratio, with levels of valuation similar,” he said.

According to XP, the new CEO only takes office in January 2023, when he should start communicating and implementing his strategy.

Meanwhile, Americanas still has challenges for short-term results, such as the staggered launch of 5G, which could impact smartphone sales, and the World Cup being a risk in the fourth quarter.

