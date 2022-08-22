Yasmin Brunet enjoys a party and is caught kissing with Enzo Celulari; web divides opinion: “I found…”

The weekend was good for Yasmin Brunet and Enzo Celulari. Digital influencers were caught kissing at a party. According to the profile Gossip do Dia, which published the moment of the two on Instagram, the two stayed at an event in São Paulo, last Saturday (21).

The two have yet to comment on the matter. Yasmin Brunet been single since the end of her marriage to surfer Gabriel Medina. The two ended their relationship in January of this year. About that, Enzo has been single since last year, after breaking up with Bruna Marquezine.

Recently, in a “vent” on his Twitter profile, Yasmin complained that, at parties, no one “comes to her”. “Me wanting to live a romance, but no one comes to me when I leave…, wrote the model. Since she ended her relationship with Medina, brunet was named as an affair Neymar, Shamanand João Guilherme.

web got divided

On the internet, the subject was on the rise and yielded varied opinions. Some netizens loved the kiss. “Mds Enzo Celulari making out with Yasmin Brunet, what a drooling, what a kiss”, wrote one user on Twitter. Meanwhile, others didn’t like it. “Yasmin brunet’s kiss with Enzo Celulari is more chemical-free than my hair”, wrote another.