Yasmin Brunet rebels at being called Gabriel Medina’s ex

Yasmin Brunet let the dogs out on the Folha De S. Paulo newspaper when she came across an article that was attributed to Gabriel Medina’s ex, a surfer with whom she lived a one-year relationship, between 2021 and 2022. The model, who in this weekend became a topic on the internet after appearing in a video kissing Enzo Celulari, claimed lack of respect and professionalism of the press that did not refer to her by name.

“Absurd lack of respect and professionalism. Like every human being, I have a name and I’ve never been known as someone’s ex. I hope that when this journalist signs the article, it starts with: article made by someone’s ex”, rejected Yasmin in a comment published on the profile of the newspaper imprenso, on Twitter.

According to the Gossip do Dia profile, Yasmin and Celulari were at an event in São Paulo, on Saturday night (20/8). She, as is known, has been single since the end of her relationship with Medina, in January of this year, a relationship that suffered several interferences from her mother-in-law and ended in a troubled way. Since then, she has been identified as an affair for João Guilherme, Neymar, Xamã and Nicolas Prates.

Enzo, on the other hand, has been single since last year, after breaking up with Bruna Marquezine. In a recent outburst on social media, Yasmin complained that no one “reaches her”. “Me wanting to live a romance, but no one comes to me when I go out… guys, it can come”, commented the model on Twitter.

