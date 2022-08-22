Young influencer takes a ride with a stranger and dies in an accident after celebrating his birthday

the young woman influencer Pamela Sitnek, 19, died in an accident on BR-476 after hitchhiking with a stranger, according to his father, the metallurgist Fabrício Guarnieri. The case took place in Contenda, in the Metropolitan Region of Curitiba (RMC), last Friday (19), after the celebration of her birthday. The information is from g1.

Pamela was accompanied by her friend Gabrielly Sobota, 22, in the car that left the road, overturned and hit two trees, according to the Federal Highway Police (PRF). The colleague also died, while the 26-year-old driver had only minor injuries.

The father reported that the daughter had never commented on the driver who was giving her a ride. “I don’t know where this guy came from. She got a ride on a bandit, who shouldn’t have gotten in the car”, she reported.

Fabricio Guarnieri victim’s father “How many times I told her not to get into a stranger’s car: ‘Call her father’. Several times I went to pick her up at a party. I don’t know what went into their heads, they got into that damn car”.

An inquiry was opened by the Civil Police on Saturday (20) to investigate the causes of the accident. The driver, whose name was not released, did not take a breathalyzer test and has not yet given a statement. He had only minor injuries and was taken to Hospital do Rocio, in Campo Largo.

daughter’s birthday

The PRF pointed out that witnesses saw the young women leaving a tobacconist yesterday ingested alcoholic beverages. Around 9 pm, the father called his daughter asking her to return and Pamela agreed. The family had a trip scheduled for Saturday.

“When it was around 10:20 pm, two boys came to the house and told her she had an accident. When I got there, I came across that horrible scene. The car stuck to the tree, I asked the staff ‘where’s Pâmela?’, and they pointed to me ‘she’s over there in that ravine’. When I ran there, I saw the two bodies, Gabi and Pâmela, together”, reported the father.

The accident happened at kilometer 173, in the central region of the municipality. At the time, it wasn’t raining and the vehicle was already close to the entrance to the city.