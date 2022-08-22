Young man with rare condition has bones growing ‘outside his skeleton’ – Marie Claire Magazine

+



Enrik Sulaj has a rare condition and fights for a cure for the bone disease (Photo: Personal Archive / Reproduction Daily Star)

Four years ago, the young Albanian Enrik Sulaj has been battling an extremely rare disease that causes her bones to form out of control. He was diagnosed at age 16 with fibrodysplasia ossificans progressive (FOP), a disorder that affects one in two million people and causes bone to form ‘outside the skeleton’.

Read too

In an interview with Daily Star, Enrik said he considers himself lucky to have developed the disease later than most, but admits his adult life is being seriously affected. In addition to limited movement, he deals with difficulties in speaking, eating and breathing.

The 20-year-old accumulates 40k followers on Instagram thanks to his successful social media marketing start-up. He hopes to raise awareness of his condition, and to fight for a cure for FOP.

+ I, Reader: “I live in a prison of bones inside my own body”

Enrik Sulaj has a rare condition and fights for a cure for the bone disease (Photo: Personal Archive / Reproduction Daily Star)

According to him, finding clothes that fit well is just one of the problems that the disease brings. Some people, he says, don’t even believe his diagnosis. “I think most people don’t know much about it, but some of them don’t believe what I’m saying, thinking it’s impossible that it could have happened.”

Born in Vlorë, Albania, Enrik was diagnosed in Genoa, Italy four years ago before moving to Spain, where he lived as part of a clinical trial for three years. “I was one of five people who entered the Clementia program who used Palovarotene, a drug that is not on the market to buy,” he said. “I’m grateful for what they’re trying to do and help us, but it wasn’t helpful for me,” he lamented.

“I am waiting for a successful cure to come to market, as there are many pharmaceutical companies competing. At the moment, this disease has no therapy, but in the future I am convinced that it will be taken into account,” he said.

+ Kitty: With rare disease, woman raises R$ 190 thousand to remove tumors: “Never give up”

Enrik Sulaj has a rare condition and fights for a cure for the bone disease (Photo: Personal Archive / Reproduction Daily Star)

Now, the influencer is urging Britain’s leading scientists to make the leap in delivering a cure for FOP once and for all. “I appeal to all scientific medical institutions and specialist hospitals in the UK to support the therapy needed for this disease. The worst thing is that FOP never stops. That’s why I have hope in a pharmaceutical company creating a drug. my family and friends, which helps me have fun while trying to forget about my situation,” he said.

Love life is also slow. “To be honest, I get a lot of rejection from girls because of my condition, but not all of them.”

Success in creating his SocialMediaLucky business at least gave the 20-year-old the confidence to accept rejections and move forward with his head held high. “The good thing is that I have the courage to talk to the girls I like, most refuse to talk or just want to be friends. It’s their choice and I respect that.”

+ Amnesia: 7-year-old boy has memory loss after Covid-19 triggers rare disease