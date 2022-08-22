Zelensky warns of risk of Russia’s ‘cruel’ actions after Darya Dugina’s death

Kiev authorities announced a ban on any public demonstration from August 22 to 25 in the capital.

EFE/EPA/MYKOLA TYS

Ukraine celebrates its independence from the Soviet Union on August 24, but there will be no street celebration



few days before Ukraine mark the anniversary of its independence, coinciding with six months of the Russian invasion, the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky warned that Moscow could do something particularly “cruel” this week. “Russia can go out of its way to do something particularly disgusting and cruel,” Zelensky said during his daily speech on Saturday, 20 August. Ukraine celebrates its independence from Russia on August 24. Soviet Union, which this year coincides with the six-month Russian invasion, which caused tens of thousands of deaths and mass destruction in the country. The president highlighted that one of the “key objectives of the enemy” was to humiliate them and “generate depression, fear and conflict”. “We must be strong enough to withstand any provocation” and “make the occupiers pay for their terror,” he added. An aide to the presidency, Mikhaílo Podoliak, warned that Russia could intensify its bombings on August 23 and 24.

Faced with these fears, the Kiev announced the ban on any public demonstration from August 22 to 25 in the capital. On Saturday, the governor of the region of Kharkiv (east-central) announced a long curfew from 23 to 25 August. “We are going to be as vigilant as we can during our independence holiday,” argued Governor Oleg Synegubov on Telegram. Added to this tense context is the death of Darya Dugina, daughter of Kremlin-close ideologue Alexander Dugin, in a car explosion near Moscow. So far, no one has claimed responsibility for the attack. Ukrainian authorities deny being behind the murder. “Ukraine has nothing to do with yesterday’s explosion because we are not a criminal state,” Podoliak said on television. On Saturday, a top official of the Ukrainian intelligence service SBU was also found dead with gunshot wounds in his home, according to the prosecution.

*With information from AFP