1988 murder unraveled after examination in letter sent 32 years ago

The 1988 murder of a 26-year-old mother in Pennsylvania, USA, was finally solved thanks to DNA evidence found in a letter sent to a local newspaper decades ago detailing the crime.

Anna Kane was 26 years old when she was strangled to death and her body was found on Ontelaunee Trail in Perry Township on October 23, 1988. The case had been dropped but was reopened following new evidence.

Nearly 35 years after Anna’s death, the killer has been identified as Scott Grim thanks to DNA genetic genealogy technology, the Pennsylvania State Police and Berks County District Attorney John Adams announced during a press conference.

After the 1988 murder, DNA evidence was collected from Kane’s clothes. When they were tested, they produced a male DNA profile, but no matches were found.

In 1990, the Reading Eagle newspaper ran a cover story about Kane’s murder, asking for help with information about the case.

In February of that same year, the newspaper received an anonymous letter signed by a “concerned citizen” that contained “several intimate details” about the murder, state trooper Daniel Womer told NBC.

“This led investigators to believe that whoever wrote the letter had committed the murder,” Womer said.

The saliva-sealed envelope in which the letter was sent underwent a DNA test. The code found matched the DNA profile found on Kane’s clothes.

Genetic genealogy testing of that profile was completed this year by Parabon NanoLabs in Virginia — a lab that helped solve a number of cold cases, the network learned.

The results determined that the possible suspect was a man named Scott Grim, who died in 2018 of natural causes, aged 58. He would have been 26 at the time of Kane’s murder.

Womer acknowledged what had previously been reported, that the victim worked as a prostitute and it is possible that Grim could have been a client.