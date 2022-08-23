2-year-old boy has been missing since Saturday

Police, firefighters, family members and volunteers are looking for the 2-year-old boy who disappeared from his home Saturday night.

Around 6:50 pm on Saturday (20), a family member residing in Takaoka (Toyama)called the 110 to inform that 2-year-old Reon Takashima has disappeared from home.

You police, firefighters and volunteers They’ve been searching since Saturday night, but he hasn’t been found. There are also no eyewitness reports about the disappearance, so the police are looking for him, calculating the possibilities of accident and incident.

The searches were resumed at 5:30 am on Monday (22), with the participation of 40 people.

He is about 80 centimeters tall and wears blue pajamas.

According to the Takaoka Police Station, Reon is around 80 centimeters tall with a round face and short black hair. He was in blue pajamas.

The family consists of parents and two children, the oldest being 4 years old. According to her father, 34, the mother was drying her daughter’s hair on the second floor of the house, around 6:40 pm.

When she went downstairs she noticed that he wasn’t home and that the back door was open and his pair of shoes was there.

At that time there was a heavy rain alert in the city of Takaoka, so the canals were investigated by the police and dogs.

On Sunday, about 70 people, including volunteers, searched the irrigation canals and among the bushes, but found no trace of little Reon.

The phone number of Takaoka Police Station and the 0766-23-0110to communicate something about Reon.