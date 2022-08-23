365 Final Days: movie becomes a joke (again) on the networks; see the memes!

Netflix released the last film in the trilogy on Friday. 365 days, spicy production of streaming. In the last film, Laura and Massimo’s relationship hangs by a thread as the two try to overcome trust and jealousy issues, while Nacho does everything he can to separate them.

Entitled 365 Final Daysthe ending finally puts an end to the love triangle experienced by Laura, Massimo and Nacho, but without forgetting the hot scenes, of course.

Like the first two, the third feature was heavily condemned by critics, earning another 0% approval on Rotten Tomatoes. Despite that, 365 Final Days it follows in first place in the Top 10 of Netflix and has also been widely commented on the networks.

Check out subscriber reactions below. 365 Final Days:

The most awaited horror film of the year and the end of a disturbing, dark and sick trilogy is about to premiere: 365 Days: Finals. — Lucas Maia (@lucasdorefugio) August 15, 2022

I’m going to watch the 365 day sequel….. pic.twitter.com/VJ3tlIOt4z — ariel (@sempresereia) August 21, 2022

the 365 days saga is the most ridiculous thing I’ve ever seen lol, the movie doesn’t have a plot, it’s literally dick and water — little closet?? (@alves_gabyss) August 20, 2022

coming to netflix to watch 365 final days after having badmouthed horrors of the trilogy pic.twitter.com/V4FRSucB7c — p (@bwrkem) August 19, 2022

*I’m going to watch 365 days: finals just for the plot* the plot:#TheNext365Days pic.twitter.com/bGJQOJ652b — Noel Targaryen ?? (@3stebeland) August 19, 2022

I’m watching 365 final days because I’m idle hey pic.twitter.com/ocbnf0AFGt — | ?????? (@twitter7) August 19, 2022

this 365 days is the horse meme itself pic.twitter.com/kdle8UurT2 — Dri?? (@ninaadrii) August 20, 2022

two days without badmouthing 365 days pic.twitter.com/pQElFCXZVk — seiji. (@iS2stanley) August 22, 2022

The film’s ending also left a lot of people confused – and angry – as it leaves a big question open.

Me at the end of the movie 365 days pic.twitter.com/VptCwx7WOg — Garbage page (@paginalixo1) August 20, 2022

WHAT THE HELL OF FINAL WAS THAT 365 DAYS: FINALS?! There’s nothing in the end! pic.twitter.com/aLBev3eaIv — Marina Mayara (@marinamayara_l) August 19, 2022

me watching 365 final days: pic.twitter.com/UTbOtTPly4 — chaotic (@confuspcrl) August 19, 2022

365 FINAL DAYS MY ASS WAS LOST 1 HOUR AND 53 MINUTES OF MY LIFE FOR THAT FUCK LAURA NOT CHOOSE ANYONE OUR HATE IS GOING TO HAVE ONE MORE OR IT WILL END LIKE THIS??? — mavi (@mavi_sarmento) August 19, 2022

So, what did you think of the outcome of Laura, Massimo and Nacho?