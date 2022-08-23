365 Final Days: movie becomes a joke (again) on the networks; see the memes!

Netflix released the last film in the trilogy on Friday. 365 days, spicy production of streaming. In the last film, Laura and Massimo’s relationship hangs by a thread as the two try to overcome trust and jealousy issues, while Nacho does everything he can to separate them.

Entitled 365 Final Daysthe ending finally puts an end to the love triangle experienced by Laura, Massimo and Nacho, but without forgetting the hot scenes, of course.

Like the first two, the third feature was heavily condemned by critics, earning another 0% approval on Rotten Tomatoes. Despite that, 365 Final Days it follows in first place in the Top 10 of Netflix and has also been widely commented on the networks.

Check out subscriber reactions below. 365 Final Days:

The film’s ending also left a lot of people confused – and angry – as it leaves a big question open.

So, what did you think of the outcome of Laura, Massimo and Nacho?

