5 hot drinks to try in the cold – Casa Vogue

During winter, a good way to warm up is to drink hot drinks, which warm the body and soul. Hot chocolate is a good idea – here, see 3 options to try –, but how about thinking outside the box and trying new flavors?

We have separated five ideal recipes for the cold, from mate to masala-chai, a delicious Indian drink served hot. Check out:

1. Mulled wine

To enjoy the weekend, how about a mulled wine recipe? The famous quentão of the June parties takes only six ingredients and is delicious, in addition to being easy to make!

2. Chimarrão

(Photo: Getty Images)

In addition to heating, chimarrão is good for the body. Very popular in the south of the country, the beverage is perfect for warming up in the mornings and afternoons, as it contains coffee. Learn how to make the perfect version and the health benefits.

3. Matcha Latte

Very popular in Japanese culture, matcha latte is a variety of powdered green tea, which has stimulating, anti-inflammatory and digestive powers. Mixed with milk, the version was popular with the public and its unique flavor is a hit. Learn how to prepare matcha latte with spices.

4. Masala Chai

(Photo: Getty Images)

Traditional Indian tea is taught by sommelier Daniele Lieuthier, from Instituto do Chá, and is made with spices and milk. Easy to make, ideally it should be served very hot, ideal for cold days! Learn how to make masala chai.

5. Acai coffee

(Photo: Caroline Vilanova)

Have you heard about acai coffee? Originally from Pará, the drink is gaining more and more popularity throughout Brazil and is similar to traditional coffee. Made from roasted açaí seeds, it has a light flavor and has no caffeine. Discover this famous delicacy in Northern Brazil