5G technology arrives in Florianópolis: see the locations with the signal

The residents of Florianópolis, Palmas (TO), Rio de Janeiro (RJ) and Vitória (ES) began to live as of this Monday (22) under a new technological revolution with the activation of the stations with the fifth generation technology, the well-known 5G, of the mobile service.

According to the operators, so far 19 districts of the capital of Santa Catarina will receive the service, none in the South and East of the island. Of the little more than 40 addresses listed by Anatel (National Telecommunications Agency) as the first to receive a signal, about 70% of them are in the central area.

With the new network, at this first moment the expectation is that customers will have an even faster navigation and a better experience in the use and consumption of multimedia content or in high resolution online games.

User speed experience will be up to ten times faster than 4G. The new technology is expected to download a 1 gig file in approximately ten seconds, depending on the volume of traffic at the time.

According to Anatel, cell phones with 4G, 3G and 2G technologies will continue to work, as has always been the case in all technological evolutions of cellular networks. There is no expectation of discontinuation of previous technologies in the short term. 5G will add new frequency bands to cellular telephony, without changing those already available for the service.

According to mobile communications expert and training manager at FiberX, Luiz Puppin, the use of 5G will completely change our lives. Whether in the countryside, cities, homes, commerce, industry, everything will be positively impacted.

He estimates that in four years 5G will replace 4G and part of the current fixed network. By the end of this year, Puppin predicts that 2 million Brazilians will have access to 5G.

“5G is already a reality in Florianópolis for those who have a smartphone that allows connection in the fifth generation. In general, the network brings immediate benefits to consumers from an ultra-speed mobile internet, opening space for companies to create immersive services and experiences”, said the South regional director of Vivo, Ricardo Vieira.

Connection oscillations

“The new technology will undoubtedly be an important differential, especially in security, mobility, education initiatives, and its applicability will bring even more evolution to sectors such as industry and agribusiness”, reinforces TIM’s commercial director in the South region, Christian Krieger.

Despite noting the ease of installation of 5G technology, since there is no need to build the entire infrastructure for this, just a tower and equipment, Luiz Puppin sees the coverage area as a major challenge for 5G, which is much smaller than the 4G.

“For this, operators will install more antennas and the 4G and 3G networks will continue in operation. In the first few months, 5G coverage is still pretty restricted to small portions of the city,” he comments.

According to Anatel, at this first moment, where there is only one antenna for every 100 thousand inhabitants, users will experience oscillations in the connection, especially if they are on the move. This is because the low number of stations will leave “holes” in the coverage.

The typical coverage radius for a 5G station in the 3.5 GHz band is approximately 300 meters. However, the actual coverage may be smaller or larger depending on the frequency band used, technical parameters configured in each station and the electromagnetic environment in which the terminal is located.

This means that the signal coverage area depends on factors such as relief, vegetation, buildings, temperature and humidity, for example.

From gas cylinder consumption to streaming service

For the mobile communications specialist, 5G technology will change even household tasks. Like a device connected to the gas cylinder that will read the consumption and automatically notify the replacement company. “There will never be a lack of gas again.”

With technology, it will be easier to locate the lost pet. Did you go on a trip and forgot an electronic device on? It will now be possible to turn it off, even if you are in another city or country. “In a few years, homes will be able to have sensors interconnected via 5G to detect electrical problems or energy costs”, he predicts.

For those who enjoy movies, games or documentaries via streaming services, speed is the big highlight. “A 25GB movie takes about 35 minutes to download with 4G. With 5G, this can be done in less than a minute,” says Puppin.

Hairdresser Ory Fuentes, 57, plans to change his cell phone early next year, but still has reservations about coverage. “It’s more agile, because I work a lot at home, so I need internet speed. I need to have a compatible phone for it to favor me with 5G… Inevitable (join 5G). I’ll let folks take a look first and see how it works,” he says.

Neighborhoods with 5G antennas in Florianópolis

Abraham

agronomic

Bom Jesus waterfall

Bom Jesus Leste Waterfall

Canasvieiras

Lamin Corner

capivari

capoeiras

center

Coloninha

coconut trees

Narrow

south english

Atlantic Garden

Jurerê Leste

Jurerê Oeste

Monte Cristo

Ponta das Canas

saint

* Information shared by telephone operators. Only certain streets or points in the listed neighborhoods have 5G enabled

Addresses with 5G antennas in Florianópolis

Rua Dom João Becker, 2505 – Ingleses

Rua do Marisco, s/n – Ingleses

Rua Apostolo Paschoal – Canasvieiras

Avenida Professor Adolfo Medeiros dos Santos, 180 – Canasvieiras

Avenida das Raias, 1760 – Jurerê Internacional

Avenue A, y/n

Avenue A, y/n –

Avenida Madre Benvenuta, 687 – Santa Monica

Rua Lauro Linhares, 589 – Trindade

Rua Aristides Lobo, s/n – Agronomica

Rua Delminda Silveira, 200 – Agronomic

Rua Frei Caneca, 340 – Ed Solar do Cormoran Condominium – Agronomic

Avenida Vitor Konder, 210 – Downtown

Rua Bocaiuva, 2468 – Downtown

Rua Bocaiuva, 2128 – Downtown

Rua Crispim Mira, 82 – Downtown

Rua General Bittencourt, 295 – Estreito

Rua Dom Joaquim, 885 – Downtown

Rua Artista Bitencourtt, 14 – Downtown

Avenida Rio Branco, 847 – Downtown

Rua João Pinto, 30 – Downtown

Rua Trajano, 152 – Downtown

Avenida Osmar Cunha, 105 – Downtown

Avenida Osmar Cunha, 183 – Downtown

Avenida Osmar Cunha, 525 – Downtown

Avenida Othon Gama Deça, 900 – Downtown

Avenida Othon Gama Deça, 975 – Downtown

Rua Adolfo Melo, 37 – Downtown

Jeronimo Coelho Street, 170 – Downtown

Rua Esteves Junior, 366 – Downtown

Rua Esteves Junior, 366 – Ed. Royal Tower – Center

Rua Felipe Schmidt, s/n – Downtown

Rua Felipe Schmidt, 390 – Downtown

Rua Felipe Schmidt, 554 – Downtown

Rua Felipe Schmidt, 657 – Downtown

Rua Felipe Schmidt, 1320 – Downtown

Avenida Jornalista Rubens de Arruda Ramos, 1540 – Downtown

Rua Padre Roma, 409 – Downtown

Rua Almirante Lamego, 1090 – Downtown

Avenida Paulo Fontes, s/n – Downtown

Avenida Paulo Fontes, 1210 – Downtown

Rua Santos Saraiva, 1520 – Estreito

Avenida Atlantica, s/n * ANATEL source