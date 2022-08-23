600-year-old Buddhist statues reappear in China after Yangtze River retreats

Relics have been identified as a construction of the Ming and Qing dynasties; pieces are located at the highest point of an island that was submerged

Yangtze River Level Retreat Revealed a Submerged Island in China



A trio of 600-year-old Buddhist statues, according to Xinhua state media estimates, have reappeared in the China after the retreat of the level of the Yangtaze River, caused by the drought. The pieces are on the highest part of the island reef, called Foyeliang, located in the city of Chongqing. They have been identified as a construction of the Ming (1368 – 1644) and Qinf (1614 – 1912) dynasties. One of the statues depicts a monk seated on a lotus pedestal. The water level of the Yangtaze River has been steadily falling due to the drought and heat wave that hit the southwest of the country. Rainfall in the Yangtze Basin has been 45% below normal since July, and high temperatures are expected to persist for at least another week, according to official forecasts. Some 66 rivers in Chongqing’s 34 counties have dried up, state broadcaster CCTV said on Friday. It is not the first time that relics have appeared because of the drought. At Europetreasures are also being revealed, such as the hunger stonewarships, bombs, and the “Spanish Stonehenge”, a circle of dozens of megalithic stones.

*With information from Reuters