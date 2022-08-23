7 Technologies That Didn’t Make It

Product developers can do a lot of research before putting certain knowledge into practice. However, they are not always able to get it right the first time to obtain a final result, either due to a technical error or lack of interest from others. Thus, periodically several items cease to exist under the justification of not meeting a series of parameters.

Innovations need specific goals

Innovations need to be designed taking into account a problem, otherwise, no one will be interested enough to generate capital. Therefore, when something is launched, it seeks to propose an unprecedented and profitable solution. For example, the computer could only be mass marketed with the production of chips capable of extending the connection signals.

Some products are replaced over time

In the case of a computer, many attempts were successful, but the old models ceased to exist to give rise to other more modern machines. This shows that there is also the replacement of goods that represent obsolete technologies, while advanced tools appear, such as notebooks presented in fast processors.

Innovation is promotes the disappearance of products

A few years ago, people still developed photos in some stationery stores, however, this demand has greatly reduced, leading companies that have not adapted to bankruptcy. The camera does not need a roll of film, as it can store its files on a drive. In this way, one innovation usually replaces the other in a continuous development process, but many replacements end up going wrong.

Discover technologies that are not examples of success

3D television

Television needs to offer a good resolution, but in 2010 a series of technologies involving 3D images made products available on the market. However, few productions were compatible and manufacturers began to focus on 4K technology.

Blu Ray

Having emerged with a project in which Sony, Panasonic, Philips and Pioneer participated, the disc replaced the DVD, concentrating a large amount of data. However, with the popularization of streaming, it stopped making sense for many people who were looking for better value for money.

Windows Phone

The idea of ​​launching a cell phone with the operating system of Windows and with popular interface, it looked promising. By acquiring Nokia, the company bet on the smartphone audience, which was not interested in the product.

Android consoles

A screen that easily played Play Store games seemed like a dream to many, but the arrival of high-end smartphones stopped the Nvidia Shield from selling.

segway

Similar to the owerboards, it was a basic scooter with handlebars, very similar to those that are successful today. But the support apparatus seems to have been of little use.

Kinect

the sensor of Xbox increased immersion in the game, but many games were not compatible and made recent models even more expensive.

Google Glass

Made available to the public in 2014, it failed to scale a large amount of sales and began to be used in the internal corporate environment.