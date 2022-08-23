‘8 years without producing and now he says he’s Bolsonaro’

× reproduction

In the same video in which he criticized STF Minister Alexandre de Moraes, Daniel Silveira (PTB) provoked Romario (PL), his opponent in the Senate race for Rio de Janeiro. although you say you don’t have “nothing against” the parliamentarian, who will seek re-election, the bolsonarista deputy said, in a recording published on his wife’s social networks, that the former player “Didn’t deliver any work” in 8 years as a senator.

Silveira also stated that Romário became a Bolsonarista on occasion because of the elections and that the senator lived in “drunk and orgy”.

“I have nothing against Romario. The only thing I have against is convenience.: now I I’m a Christian, now I’m a conservative, now I’m a bolsonarista. I can’t spend eight years in the Senate without turning in any work.voting against the president, and then saying that I am a bolsonarista”said the deputy.

“We cannot allow people to suddenly become Christians, but who were previously in the drinking and orgy. After the election, he will attack the president again. The only thing that Romario is not is the candidate of the President of the Republic”he added.

